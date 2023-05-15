Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - College of DuPage Professor of Respiratory Care Barbara Coe is the College-Wide Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Representing the Nursing and Health Sciences Division, Coe said she is honored to receive the recognition at an organization filled with talented educators.

"It's evident that COD has many remarkable faculty members that go above and beyond to inspire and empower not only their students, but the entire academic community," Coe said. "Learning is a collaborative effort that requires support from every aspect of the institution, and the palpable sense of camaraderie and encouragement at COD fosters a truly meaningful classroom experience for all students. I am deeply grateful for the privilege of teaching at this wonderful institution."

A respiratory therapist since 1984, Coe has worked at many hospitals and earned specialty credentials in adult critical care, pulmonary diagnostics and asthma education. She also went back to school and completed a Bachelor in Special Education, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, K-12.

A passion for teaching was ignited during her student teaching assignment at Gallaudet University.

"While I've always been fascinated by questions of language acquisition, it was my time at Gallaudet in the model high school on campus that electrified my interest in education," she said. "I arrived shortly after I. King Jordan became the first deaf president. It provided the most honest and, in many ways, most personal education I've received to date."

Coe came to COD in 2012 and enjoys creating an environment that brings out the best in her students, for whom she has five pieces of advice.

"Ask for help when you need it," she said. "Risk failure. Hang out in the ICU where you are assigned, even when your work is complete. You will learn so much just by listening to the attendings, residents, nurses and family members. Health care is a team sport, so be reliable and a good communicator on your team. Finally, find opportunity out of difficult situations."

Much like she did not have a single approach for patient bedside care, Coe has no one specific philosophy for students. She believes both students and patients are complex and have their own needs for best outcomes, which most of the time involves watching and listening.

"It's important to have a personal, friendly and approachable relationship in the classroom, where trust and respect need to be palpable," she said. "I see my role as a facilitator at COD as someone who encourages curiosity and growth. I hope my students are excited to come to class and learn something new that will allow them to find their own paths."

Professor of Respiratory Care Barbara Coe

