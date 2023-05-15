American Airlines: Saluting Our Military Heroes

NORTHAMPTON, MA and FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / In April, American Airlines partnered with the USO and other organizations to take 19 military service members and their families on a trip to Walt Disney World as part of the Salute to the Troops event. These families - all impacted by cancer - had the chance to escape their worries back home and make unforgettable memories together.

American chartered an Airbus A319 aircraft from Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Orlando, Florida (MCO), and planned a special inflight experience and hero's welcome for the participants. The airline participates in events like Salute to the Troops year-round that have benefited hundreds of wounded and ill military service members and their families.

This year, the event took on special meaning for one of our team members when an American Airlines pilot who is also an Army Reserve Officer had the opportunity to attend with his family. First Officer Michael Huber's wife is battling cancer and the trip provided much-needed fun and relaxation for the Huber family.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month in May, we salute the country's military service members - past and present - including the 8,500 American Airlines team members who are veterans or currently serving in the National Guard or Reserves. The airline has a long history of honoring our nation's heroes, and that work continues through programs and partnerships led by our Military and Veterans Initiatives program.

Learn more about American's commitment to honoring our heroes at aa.com/letgoodtakeflight.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: American Airlines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755044/Saluting-Our-Military-Heroes