Total MRI scan volume at the HMCA-managed sites increased 7% to 49,451 scans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 versus the corresponding quarter one year earlier. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023, 139,339 scans were performed as compared to 140,650 for the corresponding nine-month period one year ago.

Net Income increased 37% to $4.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and decreased 27% to $9.9 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders increased 72% to $0.55 for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 and decreased 19% to $1.16 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Total Revenues-Net increased 3% to $25.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the corresponding quarter one year ago. Total Revenues-Net were $72.9 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023, approximately the same as the corresponding nine-month period one year ago.

Total Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short Term Investments increased 2% to $49.7 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to $48.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Net Book Value per Common Share increased 6% to $22.79 at March 31, 2023 as compared to $21.59 at March 31, 2022, one year ago.

Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR), The Inventor of MR Scanning, reported today its financial results for the 3rd fiscal 2023 quarter and nine-month period ended March 31, 2023. FONAR's primary source of income and growth is attributable to its diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA). In 2009, HMCA managed 9 MRI scanners. Currently, HMCA manages 41 MRI scanners.

Operating Results

Total Revenues-Net for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased 3% to $25.4 million as compared to $24.6 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total Revenues-Net for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023 was $72.9 million as compared to $72.8 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Income From Operations for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased 26% to $4.2 million as compared to $5.6 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Income From Operations for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023 decreased 31% to $12.3 million as compared to $17.9 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Net Income for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 decreased 37% to $4.5 million as compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net Income for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023 decreased 27% to $9.9 million as compared to $13.6 million for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders increased 72% to $0.55 for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $0.32 for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023 decreased 19% to $1.16 as compared to $1.43 for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022.

Total Costs and Expenses were $21.3 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 and were $18.9 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. Total Costs and Expenses for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2023 were $60.6 million and for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022 were $54.9 million.

Balance Sheet Items

Total Cash and Cash Equivalents and Short Term Investments at March 31, 2023 were $49.7 million as compared to the $48.8 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Assets at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 were $199.3 million.

Total Liabilities at March 31, 2023 were $48.7 million as compared to $53.1 million at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of Total Assets / Total Liabilities increased 9% to 4.1 at March 31, 2023 as compared to 3.8 at June 30, 2022.

Total Current Assets at March 31, 2023 were $122.0 million as compared to $118.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Current Liabilities at March 31, 2023 were $13.9 million as compared to $16.7 million at June 30, 2022.

Total Stockholders Equity at March 31, 2023 was $150.6 million as compared to $146.2 million at June 30, 2022.

The Current Ratio (Current Assets / Current Liabilities) increased 24% to 8.8 as compared to 7.1 at June 30, 2022.

Working Capital increased 6% to $108.1 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to $101.9 million at June 30, 2022.

Net Book Value per Common Share increased 6% to $22.79 at March 31, 2023 as compared to $21.59 at March 31, 2022, one year ago.

Cash Flow Statement Item

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $10.1 million for the nine-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Management Discussion

Timothy Damadian, Chairman, President and CEO of FONAR, said: "Scan volume at HMCA-managed sites for the nine-month period ending on March 31, 2023 was 139,339, which was down 1% in comparison to 140,650 scans in the corresponding period of the previous year. This was largely due to initial and then lingering COVID-related staffing shortages felt throughout the healthcare industry. In our case, the shortage has been especially acute among MRI technologists."

"Thanks to innovative recruitment efforts, I'm pleased to report that we have been successful in filling many of the technologist vacancies, enabling most sites to return to their usual business hours, which is clearly reflected in the third quarter: Scan volume for the 3-month period ending on March 31, 2023 was 49,451, setting a new record number for the number of scans completed in any 3-month period in the history of the Company. The third quarter scan volume was 8.9% higher than that of the previous quarter (45,412) and 7.1% higher than the scan volume of the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (46,190)."

Mr. Damadian continued, "The COVID pandemic was certainly the most destructive business disruption in HMCA's history. We felt the worst of it in the last quarter of Fiscal 2020 and have been dealing with it ever since. So we are grateful that in spite of the pandemic, the Company has been able to maintain positive trends in both revenue and profit. SG&A and net income continue to be affected by management fee reserves, as well as tax adjustments resulting from a very detailed analysis of FONAR's tax loss carry-forwards."

"I would also like to report that pursuant to our September 13, 2022 announcement of a FONAR stock repurchase plan of up to $9 million, we have to date repurchased 79,540 shares at a cost of approximately $1.35 million."

"As of March 31, 2023, HMCA was managing 41 MRI scanners, 24 in New York and 17 in Florida. In the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2023, we expect to be managing a brand new facility in the southern part of the Bronx, New York, which will be an ideal extension of the existing site located in the central part of that borough."

"I am grateful to our management team and all the HMCA employees who have been working diligently to get our COVID-impaired sites back on track, planning, preparing and working towards growth, and keeping the Company profitable."

About FONAR

FONAR, the Inventor of MR Scanning, is located in Melville, NY, was incorporated in 1978, and is the first, oldest and most experienced MRI Company in the industry. FONAR introduced the world's first commercial MRI in 1980, and went public in 1981. FONAR's signature product is the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI (also known as the Stand-Up® MRI), the only whole-body MRI that performs Position Imaging (pMRI) and scans patients in numerous weight-bearing positions, i.e. standing, sitting, in flexion and extension, as well as the conventional lie-down position. The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down and "weightless-only" scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a FONAR customer states, "If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they'll be claustrophobic in my parking lot." Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

FONAR has new works-in-progress technology for visualizing and quantifying the cerebral hydraulics of the central nervous system, the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which circulates throughout the brain and vertebral column at the rate of 32 quarts per day. This imaging and quantifying of the dynamics of this vital life-sustaining physiology of the body's neurologic system has been made possible first by FONAR's introduction of the MRI and now by this latest works-in-progress method for quantifying CSF in all the normal positions of the body, particularly in its upright flow against gravity. Patients with whiplash or other neck injuries are among those who will benefit from this new understanding.

FONAR's primary source of income and growth is attributable to its wholly-owned diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA) www.hmca.com.

FONAR's substantial list of patents includes recent patents for its technology enabling full weight-bearing MRI imaging of all the gravity sensitive regions of the human anatomy, especially the brain, extremities and spine. It includes its newest technology for measuring the Upright cerebral hydraulics of the central nervous system. FONAR's UPRIGHT® Multi-Position MRI is the only scanner licensed under these patents.

UPRIGHT®, STAND-UP® and Open Sky MRI® are registered trademarks and Multi-Position, Upright Radiology, The Inventor of MR Scanning, The Proof is in the Picture, True Flow, pMRI, Full Range of Motion, Spondylography, Dynamic, Spondylometry, FONAR 3600, CSP, and Landscape are trademarks of Fonar Corporation.

This release may include forward-looking statements from the company that may or may not materialize. Additional information on factors that could potentially affect the company's financial results may be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS

March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,640 $ 48,723 Short term investments 32 32 Accounts receivable - net 3,720 4,336 Accounts receivable - related party 30 - Medical receivable - net 20,460 20,109 Management and other fees receivable - net 35,201 33,419 Management and other fees receivable - related medical practices - net 9,088 8,603 Inventories 2,661 2,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,166 1,104 Total Current Assets 121,998 118,686 Accounts receivable - long term 1,003 1,872 Deferred income tax asset - net 10,911 12,843 Property and equipment - net 22,775 22,282 Right-of-use Asset - operating lease 33,581 34,232 Right-of-use Asset - financing lease 779 928 Goodwill 4,269 4,269 Other intangible assets - net 3,494 3,704 Other assets 526 526 Total Assets $ 199,336 $ 199,342

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 43 $ 40 Accounts payable 1,719 1,552 Other current liabilities 3,496 6,417 Unearned revenue on service contracts 3,615 4,289 Unearned revenue on service contracts - related party 28 - Operating lease liability - current portion 3,981 3,880 Financing lease liability - current portion 217 210 Customer deposits 826 361 Total Current Liabilities 13,925 16,749 Long-Term Liabilities: Unearned revenue on service contracts 1,015 1,857 Deferred income tax liability 216 216 Due to related medical practices 93 93 Operating lease liability - net of current portion 32,630 33,091 Financing lease liability - net of current portion 657 838 Long-term debt less current portion 126 155 Other liabilities 57 107 Total Long-Term Liabilities 34,794 36,357 Total Liabilities 48,719 53,106

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (Continued)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Class A non-voting preferred stock $.0001 par value; 453 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, 313 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 $ - $ - Preferred stock $.001 par value; 567 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, issued and outstanding - none - - Common Stock $.0001 par value; 8,500 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, 6,607 and 6,566 issued at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively 6,538 and 6,554 outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively 1 1 Class B Common Stock (10 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 227 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022,146 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 - - Class C Common Stock (25 votes per share) $.0001 par value; 567 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, 383 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 - - Paid-in capital in excess of par value 184,130 184,531 Accumulated deficit (25,428) (33,567) Treasury stock, at cost - 69 shares of common stock at March 31, 2023 and 12 shares of common stock at June 30, 2022 (1,522) (675) Total Fonar Corporation's Stockholders' Equity 157,181 150,290 Noncontrolling interests (6,564) (4,054) Total Stockholders' Equity 150,617 146,236 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 199,336 $ 199,342

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, REVENUES 2023 2022 Patient fee revenue - net of contractual allowances and discounts $ 8,188 $ 7,641 Product sales - net 25 135 Service and repair fees - net 1,831 1,876 Service and repair fees - related parties - net 28 28 Management and other fees - net 12,375 11,904 Management and other fees - related medical practices - net 2,975 2,987 Total Revenues - Net 25,422 24,571 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs related to patient fee revenue 4,056 3,306 Costs related to product sales 196 53 Costs related to service and repair fees 801 747 Costs related to service and repair fees - related parties 12 11 Costs related to management and other fees 7,157 6,696 Costs related to management and other fees - related medical practices 1,455 1,698 Research and development 435 354 Selling, general and administrative 7,143 6,068 Total Costs and Expenses 21,255 18,933 Income From Operations 4,167 5,638 Other Expense (6) - Interest (Expense) Income (15) 31 Investment Income 356 58 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests 4,502 5,727 Provision for Income Taxes (17) (2,465) Net Income 4,485 3,262 Net Income - Noncontrolling Interests (625) (971) Net Income - Attributable to FONAR $ 3,860 $ 2,291 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 3,627 $ 2,153 Net Income Available to Class A Non-Voting Preferred Stockholders $ 174 $ 103 Net Income Available to Class C Common Stockholders $ 59 $ 35 Basic Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.56 $ 0.33 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.55 $ 0.32 Basic and Diluted Income Per Share - Class C Common $ 0.16 $ 0.09 Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders

6,481 6,554 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders

6,609 6,682 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding - Class C Common 383 383

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, REVENUES 2023 2022 Patient fee revenue - net of contractual allowances and discounts $ 21,393 $ 21,935 Product sales - net 225 481 Service and repair fees - net 5,489 5,720 Service and repair fees - related parties - net 83 83 Management and other fees - net 36,717 35,985 Management and other fees - related medical practices - net 8,962 8,576 Total Revenues - Net 72,869 72,780 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs related to patient fee revenue 11,879 9,785 Costs related to product sales 580 352 Costs related to service and repair fees 2,241 2,190 Costs related to service and repair fees - related parties 34 32 Costs related to management and other fees 20,281 20,497 Costs related to management and other fees - related medical practices 4,345 5,024 Research and development 1,126 1,109 Selling, general and administrative 20,074 15,928 Total Costs and Expenses 60,560 54,917 Income From Operations 12,309 17,863 Other (Expense) Income (203) 858 Interest Expense (41) (9) Investment Income 770 180 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Noncontrolling Interests 12,835 18,892 Provision for Income Taxes (2,889 (5,311) Net Income 9,946 13,581 Net Income - Noncontrolling Interests (1,807) (3,383) Net Income - Attributable to FONAR $ 8,139 $ 10,198 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 7,647 $ 9,583 Net Income Available to Class A Non-Voting Preferred Stockholders $ 367 $ 458 Net Income Available to Class C Common Stockholders $ 125 $ 157 Basic Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.18 $ 1.46 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.16 $ 1.43 Basic and Diluted Income Per Share - Class C Common $ 0.33 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders 6,487 6,554 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding - Common Stockholders 6,615 6,682 Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Shares Outstanding - Class C Common 383 383

FONAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS

ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 9,946 $ 13,581 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,357 3,543 Amortization on right-of-use assets 3,306 2,953 Provision for bad debts 4,441 2,150 Deferred income tax - net 1,931 3,484 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan - (701) (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net: Accounts, medical and management fee receivable(s) (5,604) (4,950) Notes receivable 11 32 Contract assets - (15) Inventories (301) (705) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (73) 112 Other assets - 132 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities, net: Accounts payable 168 (855) Other current liabilities (4,409) (5,480) Operating lease liabilities (2,865) (2,579) Financing lease liabilities (175) (151) Customer deposits 465 (370) Contract liabilities - (15) Other liabilities (49) (49) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,149 10,117 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,553) (3,807) Purchase of noncontrolling interests - (546) Cost of patents (87) (60) Net cash used in investing activities (3,640) (4,413) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayment of borrowings and capital lease obligations (26) (23) Purchase of treasury stock (1,249) - Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,317) (4,131) Net cash used in financing activities (5,592) (4,154) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 917 1,550 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 48,723 44,460 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 49,640 $ 46,010

Contact: Daniel Culver

Director of Communications

E-mail: investor@fonar.com

www.fonar.com

The Inventor of MR Scanning

An ISO 9001 Company

Melville, New York 11747

Phone: (631) 694-2929

Fax: (631) 390-1772





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166021