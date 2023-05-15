CopAur To Host Virtual Conference On Kinsley Mountain Developments

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQB: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has finalized plans for an upcoming 3,000 metre (m) combined reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drilling program at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Project" or "Kinsley Mountain") in Elko County, Nevada.

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "The last drill program completed in 2020 yielded new surface oxide gold discoveries at Secret Spot and some of the highest grade near surface oxide gold ever intersected on the Project at Main Pit North, located only 75 metres outside our current resource pit shell. These have never been followed up on until now. Through execution of our planned 2023 drilling, we see a path forward to the expansion of near surface oxide gold resources, the potential for new near-mine discoveries through the testing of IP-geophysical anomalies, and continued demonstration of the quality of our high-grade gold Western Flank Zone gold resource via targeted infill drilling."

Kinsley Project hosts current mineral resources comprising the high-grade sulphide Western Flank Zone and near surface oxide of 418,000 indicated ounces gold at 2.63 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold, and 117,000 inferred ounces gold at 1.51 g/t gold1. Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone. The Kinsley Project was an historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near surface open pit oxide gold between 1995-1999 (Figure 1).







Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain Gold Project Cross Section Through Mine Trend (Looking northeast)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/166183_9868a43e9462ea8f_001full.jpg

The 2023 Kinsley Mountain drill program will comprise up to 2,300 metres of RC and 1,200 m of diamond drilling comprising resource infill drilling of the high-grade gold Western Flank Zone (2 core holes for 700 m), near surface oxide-gold resource expansion and delineation (19 RC holes for 2,300 m) at the Main Pit North Oxide and Secret Spot targets, in addition to testing of new IP/chargeability anomaly located between the WFZ and Upper Ridge Pit area (1 core hole for 500 m, Figure 2).







Figure 2. Kinsley Mountain 2023 Planned RC and Diamond Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/166183_9868a43e9462ea8f_002full.jpg

The planned 2023 drilling is designed to follow up on the highly successful 49 hole, 18,000 metre 2020 drill campaign the results of which underscored the resource expansion potential that remains at Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North Oxide, and the Secret Spot targets with highlights including2:

Western Flank resource expansion drilling

10.22 g/t gold over 6.1 metres within a broader zone grading 2.63 g/t gold (sulphide) over 38.10 metres in KMR20-017

15.1 g/t gold (sulphide) over 7.6 metres, including 24.1 g/t gold (sulphide) over 4.6 metres lower zone, 9.08 g/t gold (sulphide) over 6.1 metres upper zone in KMR20-026

Main Pit North Oxide Target yields high-grade intercepts 75 m outside the current pit shell

9.83 g/t gold over 7.6 metres high-grade shallow oxide

New surface oxide Discovery at the Secret Spot, including

1.77 g/t gold over 25.3 metres in new surface oxide discovery in KMD20-007B

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, the Bolo property and Troy Canyon property all located in Nevada and the Williams gold-copper property located in British Columbia. The Company holds a 79.99% ownership interest in the Kinsley property, a 50.01% ownership interest in the Bolo property, a 100% interest in the Troy Canyon property and a 100% ownership interest in the Williams property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Events

CopAur would like to invite all our stakeholders to participate in a virtual presentation relating to the developments and plans the Company has on the Kinsley Mountain Gold property. The event will take place Wednesday 17th, 2023 at 10:00 AM/ PST. To tune in please use the Zoom link provided: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85625934747?pwd=ajVENldPVTZxWkFpNWl2akNZaXpyUT09

