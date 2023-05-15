Evergreen Podcasts Adds to Its Roster of Podcasts for Spring 2023

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Evergreen Podcasts, one of the fastest-growing podcast networks in the U.S., is adding a number of new shows to its roster and is launching new seasons of two beloved podcasts. In addition, Evergreen's Big Whig Podcasts platform will be adding three new shows focusing on advocacy and Washington, D.C., insider information. Evergreen manages over 220 podcasts on six unique podcast networks - Evergreen, Killer Podcasts, Pit Pass Moto, Five Minute News, Ars Longa Media, and Big Whig Podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts 2023

Evergreen Podcasts 2023 Largest Independent Podcast Network

"A promising characteristic of our programming is the wide variety of genres we get to offer our listeners," offered Gerardo Orlando, Senior Vice President of Content Creation. "This is key to the company's continued growth in downloads and content."

Three New Shows - Evergreen

Two Designers Walk Into a Bar is a podcast series where two creative strategists provide insight through decades of experience in the graphic design world. Hosts Todd Coats and Elliot Strunk dive into historical, influential, and under-appreciated design across pop culture.

Rust Belt Rundown features meaningful insight from manufacturing executives in Northeast Ohio and the surrounding area. Host Paul O'Connor shines a light on the significant work being done by interviewing manufacturing executives and business leaders about their business, regional happenings, and industry trends.

Don't Retire…Graduate, hosted by Certified Financial Planner Practitioner and Forbes.com contributor Eric Brotman, explores all things financial. Listeners can enjoy diving into different methods for saving money, paying down debt, raising financially literate children, growing their wealth, and reaching financial independence. The show's Executive Producer is finance writer and content creator Sara Lohse.

Two New Seasons - Evergreen

The Storyworth Podcast Season Two is a podcast centered around the stories of real-life writers who volunteer to share their stories publicly. The show, hosted by Storyworth founder Nick and Krista Baum, is based on the Storyworth books designed to preserve meaningful moments and memories in a beautiful keepsake book. "Storyworth has helped people from all walks of life tell millions of stories," says Nick. "I want our company to reflect the meaning of these stories."

Can I Offer You Some Feedback? Season Two is for listeners who have a complicated relationship with feedback. Host Sara Ismail-Beigi Bartlett speaks with guests about their ideas, perspectives, and best practices regarding feedback. Sara also shares with "Business Bites" for busy professionals that want quick hits on all things business.

Three New Shows - Big Whig Podcasts

American Maritime, 80-Proof Politics, and DC EKG are new to the Evergreen Network through the 2022 partnership with Big Whig Media, a full-service multimedia production studio in the heart of Washington, D.C. American Maritime Podcast engages the leading voices in American maritime to discuss the leading issues around domestic shipping and waterways. 80-Proof Politics distills the art of advocacy in our nation's Capital and explores how policy proposals are created by tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes. In DC EKG, two friends explore and explain "the what and why" of Washington, through predictions of what public flashpoints mean for elected officials, government executives, and C-Suite managers.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts' mission is to become the largest independent podcasting company worldwide, committed to a premier collection of shows from an international cast of storytellers. Offering global distribution and platforms for dynamic podcast growth, Evergreen produces content that celebrates modern influencers and personalities. Top thought leaders and breakout brands choose Evergreen to create inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Our team specializes in comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions, connecting brands to a broader audience. The Company, which launched with four original podcasts in 2017, now manages over 220 shows across six unique podcast networks. Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

Contact Information

Julie Holiday

Marketing Director

jholiday@evergreenpodcasts.com

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755087/Evergreen-Podcasts-Adds-to-Its-Roster-of-Podcasts-for-Spring-2023