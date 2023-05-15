Industry Veteran Joins 3D Exhibits as VP, Strategic Accounts

Kim Merkin joins leading exhibit agency to elevate client management and drive growth of key accounts
3D Exhibits is thrilled to announce the hire of well-known industry veteran Kim Merkin as Vice President, Strategic Accounts.
Merkin joins the 3D team after 20 years at Czarnowski. With additional stints at Exhibitgroup/Giltspur before that, she brings with her more than 30 years of experience and a deep understanding of the exhibit landscape.
"Kim brings a wealth of experience and the skills needed to accelerate our growth. She has a track record of success in the exhibit industry and matches perfectly with our company culture and commitment to putting customers first," said Gene Faut, President of 3D Exhibits. "I am beyond excited to bring her knowledge and expertise to our clients. We are lucky to have her on the team."
"I look forward to working with such a talented team. The quality, experience and wisdom here is exceptional-and I feel lucky to be a member of the group," said Merkin.
About 3D Exhibits
3D Exhibits designs, fabricates and manages trade show exhibits and immersive events. We translate our clients' brands and messages into dynamic experiences and architecture. We also provide marketing, measurement and technology services that enable our clients to maximize their return on their live marketing investment. Our goal is to create exhibit and marketing programs that enable our clients to connect with their buyers, clients, and prospects to further build their brands and businesses. Visit us online at 3DExhibits.com
