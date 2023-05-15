Regulatory News:

FDE (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), an independent multi-energy producer with a negative carbon footprint, announces that it has discovered significant concentrations of natural hydrogen (known as "white or native hydrogen") in one of the wells previously drilled by FDE in Eastern France.

As part of the Regalor research project carried out in collaboration with the University of Lorraine and the CNRS, an innovative program of measurements deployed on the Folschviller well site has indeed enable to quantify significant levels of dissolved hydrogen in the Carboniferous aquifer, at different depths.

Philippe de Donato and Jacques Pironon, Directors at the GeoRessources Lab (University of Lorraine CNRS) thus declared: "The work carried out within the framework of the Regalor project has made it possible to demonstrate that the fluids within the carboniferous formations of the Lorraine mining basin are very significantly enriched in hydrogen, with a measured concentration of 15% at 1,093m depth and estimated at 98% at 3,000m depth. The next measurement campaigns planned by FDE will make it possible to assess more precisely the potential for exploiting this strategic resource for the ecological transition

FDE has thus submitted an application for an exclusive mining exploration permit known as the "Trois-Évêchés Permit" for the exploration of natural hydrogen (H2) in the Lorraine mining basin.

The permit covers an area of 2,254 km², in the Grand-Est region. In this context, FDE is already planning to carry out new hydrogen concentration measurements in three existing wells in order to further enrich studies on the mechanisms of formation, transfer and production of white hydrogen in the Lorraine geological context. A site for a pilot will be identified on the basis of the results obtained and then built to initiate local production and recovery of natural hydrogen in the Grand-Est Region.

This natural hydrogen exploration permit is part of the Group's development strategy in the H2 ecosystem of the Greater Region (Grand Est, Wallonia, Luxembourg, Sarre and Rhineland-Palatinate) with the objective to provide local production of ecologically and economically competitive energies to the inhabitants, industrials and communities of these territories, all major energy consumers. This project will also benefit from the future commissioning of MosaHYc carried by GRTgaz and CREOS, which will allow the transportation of H2 via a 100% hydrogen cross-border pipeline.

With this discovery and the ongoing development of strategic gas, hydrogen and CO2 storage projects in Lorraine, FDE once again demonstrates the rich potential of the Lorraine basin and the Group's positioning as a leading player in the circular economy of the territories that are aiming at reducing their carbon footprint.

Next announcement:

July 20th, 2023 FY 2023 revenues

Reuters code: LFDE.PA Bloomberg code: LFDE.FP

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer with a negative carbon footprint, dedicated to developing energy production sites using local resources. FDE supplies local consumers with gas, electricity and heat, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE has strong development potential and aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.

More information available on www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005833/en/

Contacts:

Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51