Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (TSXV: ALPS.U) (NASDAQ: ALPS) ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Alpine Summit's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes, as well as management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2023 will be available under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, as well as on the Company's website at www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

Craig Perry, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "As previously announced we have engaged Stephens Inc. to complete a sale, focused on our South Texas proven assets, which represents a significant portion of the Company's production. We still anticipate this process to be completed prior to the end of the second quarter of 2023. Accordingly, following the conclusion of the sale process and discussions with our key stakeholders, the Company expects to complete a strategic review of the activities of the Company.

"We look forward to communicating the Company's specific go-forward plans at the conclusion of this process. As a reminder, the management team and insiders own approximately 40% of the Class A subordinate voting shares (on an as-converted basis) of Alpine Summit and have, since the Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in the fall of 2021, been net purchasers of shares."

2023 Highlights Financial, Business and Operational Highlights

Oil and natural gas sales (net of royalties) of $30.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (March 31, 2022 - $35.0 million).

Reported net income and comprehensive income of $10.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (March 31, 2022 - loss of $7.9 million). Adjusted EBITDA [1] (defined below) of $16.6 million for the same period (March 31, 2022 - $26.3 million).

4 new wells were brought onto production during the first quarter of 2023, with three additional wells in April 2023.

Average net production per day of 14,478 BOE during the three months ended March 31, 2023 an increase of 129.8% year over year due to extensive drilling activity.

Completed a restructuring of the Company's debt, where the corporate credit facility was converted into a term loan and the repayment terms of the ABS Facility were amended.

Announced the engagement of Stephens Inc. as its financial advisor to pursue a sale of various strategic assets of the Company.

During March 2023, all commodity hedges were monetized, with net proceeds used to pay down first lien indebtedness.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) before Redeemable non-controlling interest and non-controlling interest to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Three months ended

March 31, 2022 Net income/(loss) before non-controlling interests: $10,523,871 ($7,915,516) (+) Depletion and depreciation expense 18,106,581 9,191,057 (+) Finance and interest expense 6,137,113 1,097,190 (+) Stock based compensation expense 328,993 1,290,143 (+) Derivative commodity contract (gains)/losses (18,469,658) 22,601,045 Adjusted EBITDA $16,626,900 $26,263,919

Development Update & 2023 Objectives

During 2023, the Company plans on continuing to manage production of its primary assets in the Giddings and Hawkville fields. The Company brought seven wells onto production through April, 2023, with a pause in drilling activity until the sale process is complete.

The Board has formed a Special Committee, led by independent directors of the Company, to lead discussions with the various stakeholders of the Company as it assesses alternatives following the conclusion of the Stephens' sales process.

The Company received a "force majeure" notice in May 2023 from its major midstream provider in South Texas. The prolonged downtime may have a significant impact on the Company's results in the second quarter of 2023.

[1] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not a standardized measure under the US GAAP financial reporting framework.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depletion and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), is a non-GAAP measure that is used to supplement the Company's reported financial performance or position. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, considered along with net earnings (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies. All figures presented do not reflect any potential impact of non-controlling interests or redeemable non-controlling interests. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is net income/(loss) adding back finance and interest expense, depletion and depreciation, impairment, gains/losses on commodity derivatives, and non-recurring costs.

