Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The information below relates to transfers of PSH Public Shares by William A. Ackman and entities that he, or a person closely associated with him, controls to other entities that he, or such person closely associated with him, also controls. The transfers did not result in a change of beneficial ownership or voting control of PSH Public Shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Disposition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 908,301 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 908,301 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 908,301 Public Shares to WAFHELL LLC, of which ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust is the sole member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name WAFHELL LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 908,301 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 908,301 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 908,301 Public Shares to WAFHELL LLC, of which ELL 2011 Descendants' Trust is the sole member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Great Trust 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Disposition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 201,816 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 201,816 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: Great Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 201,816 Public Shares to WAFHGR LLC, of which Great Trust is the sole member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name WAFHGR LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 201,816 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 201,816 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: Great Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 201,816 Public Shares to WAFHGR LLC, of which Great Trust is the sole member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name 2020 GSTAB Trust 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Disposition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 181,500 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 181,500 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: 2020 GSTAB Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 181,500 Public Shares to WAFHAB LLC, of which 2020 GSTAB Trust is the sole member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name WAFHAB LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 181,500 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 181,500 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: 2020 GSTAB Trust, of which William A. Ackman is grantor, transferred 181,500 Public Shares to WAFHAB LLC, of which 2020 GSTAB Trust is the sole member.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name 2020 GSTON Trust 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Disposition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 363,000 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 363,000 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: 2020 GSTON Trust, of which Neri Oxman is grantor, transferred 363,000 Public Shares to WAFHON LLC, of which 2020 GSTON Trust is the sole member. Neri Oxman is the spouse of William A. Ackman.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name WAFHON LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Public Shares (Shares A) Identification code (ISIN) GG00BPFJTF46 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by transfer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NA 363,000 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) 1. 363,000 NA e) Date of transaction 10 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Remarks: 2020 GSTON Trust, of which Neri Oxman is grantor, transferred 363,000 Public Shares to WAFHON LLC, of which 2020 GSTON Trust is the sole member. Neri Oxman is the spouse of William A. Ackman.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

