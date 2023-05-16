Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (FSE: FLM1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of 7,045,200 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,761,300.00. Pursuant to both tranches of the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 33,005,467 Units for gross proceeds of $8,251,367.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.35 per share.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid fees to eligible finders consisting of an aggregate of: (i) $328,782.50; (ii) 57,400 Common Shares (the "Finder's Shares"); and (iii) 200,410 Warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.35 per share.

All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche of the Private Placement, including the Finder's Shares, are subject to hold period expiring on September 16, 2023, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Second Tranche for metallurgical and engineering studies on the Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project in southern Peru ("Berenguela"), project payments related to the purchase of Berenguela and for general working capital purposes.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company ("Interested Parties") purchased or acquired direction or control over a total of 80,000 Units as part of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have determined that the Interested Parties' participation in the Second Tranche of the Private Placement will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement as the details of the participation of Interested Parties had not been confirmed at that time.

Exercise of Warrants

The Company also wishes to announce the exercise of 3,068,400 previously issued Common Share purchase warrants of the Company exercisable at $0.25 per Common Share by certain shareholders of the Company, issued in connection with its private placement offering on May 7, 2020, for gross proceeds of $767,100.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property was filed in February 2021 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently drilling at Berenguela and planning to advance the project through a pre-feasibility study.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company recently completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently permitting road access in anticipation of an upcoming drill program.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On June 10, 2022, Aftermath announced it had reached an agreement to sell Cachinal to Honey Badger Silver Inc. On September 16, 2020, the Company released a CIM-compliant mineral resource estimate and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

