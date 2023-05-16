Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
Chance! Auf den Spuren von Novo Nordisk & Insulet?
WKN: A2PPQ3 | ISIN: AU0000050981 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SEA
München
15.05.23
08:04 Uhr
0,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3860,40215.05.
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTRI SGPS SA5,010+0,52 %
AVANTE MINING CORP0,1000,00 %
BREEDON GROUP PLC0,7900,00 %
CAPRICORN ENERGY PLC2,540-0,20 %
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP INC42,600-0,47 %
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17,600+0,34 %
HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LTD0,085+3,66 %
METAROCK GROUP LIMITED0,067+15,52 %
METROVACESA SA7,630-0,13 %
NEOEN SA28,900-0,28 %
SEZZLE INC CDIS0,3800,00 %
TLOU ENERGY LIMITED0,016-40,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.