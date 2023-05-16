The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 16.05.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 16.05.2023Aktien1 JP3801600002 Pigeon Corp.2 KYG6773B1005 OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Ltd.3 SE0020202737 Castellum AB BZR4 US27888N4060 BitNile Metaverse Inc.5 GB00BQ98V038 Capricorn Energy PLC6 US30162V8054 Exela Technologies Inc.7 SE0020181014 Medivir AB8 GRS314003013 Mig Holdings S.A9 US9840156023 Xenetic Biosciences Inc.Anleihen1 US87264ADA07 T-Mobile USA Inc.2 XS2623489627 Dana Financing Luxembourg S.a.r.l.3 XS2623868994 Tele2 AB4 DE000A351TG4 IWV Institut für Wirtschaftsmathematik und betriebliche Versorgungssysteme5 DE000A30V661 JES.GREEN Invest GmbH6 US882926AA67 Texas Instruments Inc.7 FR001400I293 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]8 XS2624479288 MDGH GMTN (RSC) Ltd.9 XS2623206187 MDGH GMTN (RSC) Ltd.10 XS2621523757 National Australia Bank Ltd.11 USU68337AN15 Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc.12 XS2624502105 SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS