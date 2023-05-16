The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 16.05.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 16.05.2023
Aktien
1 JP3801600002 Pigeon Corp.
2 KYG6773B1005 OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Ltd.
3 SE0020202737 Castellum AB BZR
4 US27888N4060 BitNile Metaverse Inc.
5 GB00BQ98V038 Capricorn Energy PLC
6 US30162V8054 Exela Technologies Inc.
7 SE0020181014 Medivir AB
8 GRS314003013 Mig Holdings S.A
9 US9840156023 Xenetic Biosciences Inc.
Anleihen
1 US87264ADA07 T-Mobile USA Inc.
2 XS2623489627 Dana Financing Luxembourg S.a.r.l.
3 XS2623868994 Tele2 AB
4 DE000A351TG4 IWV Institut für Wirtschaftsmathematik und betriebliche Versorgungssysteme
5 DE000A30V661 JES.GREEN Invest GmbH
6 US882926AA67 Texas Instruments Inc.
7 FR001400I293 Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel S.A. [BFCM]
8 XS2624479288 MDGH GMTN (RSC) Ltd.
9 XS2623206187 MDGH GMTN (RSC) Ltd.
10 XS2621523757 National Australia Bank Ltd.
11 USU68337AN15 Owens-Brockway Glass Container Inc.
12 XS2624502105 SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS
