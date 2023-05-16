

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Bernd Last name(s): Egger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Financial Officer of Multitude SE, Managing Director of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude SE

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction

RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.0 EUR 1014.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0000 EUR 1014.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue





16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

