The new GoChallenge app is here to help organisations of all sizes by reconnecting and re-energising their people, no matter where their work happens.

GoChallenge is thrilled to announce the launch of our new science-backed employee experience platform. We use the power of movement, social motivation and technology to transform workplace wellbeing and productivity.

We've spoken with over 50 HR professionals across Ireland, UK, US and Canada and they told us the same thing -within their workplaces, day-to-day connection, collaboration and alignment are suffering due to the dispersed nature of the new world of work. GoChallenge brings a bold new vision for how organisations and their people can connect and thrive in this new era of work. Our platform has been designed to deliver the cultural and human elements that people crave most from work:

We provide social and interpersonal interactions between colleagues, no matter where their work happens. We provide a sense of belonging, a sense of community and shared identity. We make regular exercise and movement a key part of people's working day. Team-based activities deliver opportunities for fun, friendship and shared learning.

John Barron, co-Founder and CEO at GoChallenge said: "We've used our platform and companion app with a number of companies to date and the results have been impressive:

80% on average participation rates

86% of people felt more connected with their colleagues

87% of people felt they had more energy after doing the GoChallenge

8 8% of people felt more engaged with their company's mission

82% of people felt happier."

One of our clients is Corporate Care and their CEO Frank Morley, stated: "GoChallenge created a great sense of community, fun and friendly competition across our offices at Corporate Care. It enabled our people to connect like never before, as they worked together to achieve a shared goal."

Is your company ready to join the movementmovement and leverage this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leap forward, grow stronger and shape this new work environment for your employees and your business's advantage?

Contact GoChallenge today.

About GoChallenge

GoChallenge is a direct response to a real-world wellbeing problem. We established GoChallenge in a passionate effort to address three global trends:

Workplace stress and burnout is at an all-time high Workplace disconnection and loneliness is also at an all-time high People are now more sedentary than anytime in human history

The GoChallenge team brings a unique combination of commercial, medical and technical expertise, which has allowed them to carry out in-depth scientific research and identify robust solutions to help build a platform designed to tackle these issues head on.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005051/en/

Contacts:

INFORMATION

GoChallenge Ltd.

John Barron

P: +353 86 8152693

E: info@gochallenge.com

W: gochallenge.com