Dienstag, 16.05.2023
Chance! Auf den Spuren von Novo Nordisk & Insulet?
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 08:06
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hitachi-LG Data Storage: HLDS to Sell SK hynix P31 and P41 SSDs on Amazon

SEOUL, South Korea, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) has announced that it started selling SK hynix's high-performance SSDs (P31 and P41) on Amazon Europe, Singapore, and Australia, as an exclusive online reselling partner.

SK hynix Platinum P41 SSD, Gold P31 SSD

HLDS, established in 2001 as a global joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and LG Electronics, has been the global leader in the optical disc drive (ODD) industry for over two decades.

"We are delighted to partner with HLDS, a company with a long history of data storage. This partnership will allow for a wider global audience to access the Platinum P41 and Gold P31," said Junbum Ahn, The Technical Leader of cSSD marketing team at SK hynix.

SK hynix's P41 and P31 SSDs are designed for gamers, content creators, and power users who require fast and reliable storage solutions. The P41 and P31 offer unmatched speeds and reliability to enhance the gaming experience.

With SK hynix's HYPERWRITE cache technology, the P31 SSDs provide read and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s respectively, while the P41 SSDs boast even faster read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s respectively. Both SSDs provide outstanding performance coupled with next-level power efficiency.

SK hynix is one of the world's largest manufacturers of memory chips, and the P41 uses the company's proprietary 176-layer TLC NAND flash, which features innovative technologies like cell interlayer height reduction.

The Gold P31 and Platinum P41 SSDs undergo extensive testing and validation, including 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written).

Customers in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia can now purchase SK hynix's high-performance SSDs through Amazon's online marketplace.

For more information on SK hynix's P31 and P41 SSDs, please visit the Amazon marketplace.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073713/SK_hynix_Platinum_P41_SSD_Gold_P31_SSD.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hlds-to-sell-sk-hynix-p31-and-p41-ssds-on-amazon-301820782.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
