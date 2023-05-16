DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading 16-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market openning today, 16 May 2023: Goodbody Health Limited Ordinary shares Symbol: GDBY ISIN: GG00BP6KMG85
--- Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: [**aqseregulation@aquis.eu**](mailto:aqseregulation@aquis.eu) Website: [**www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange**](http://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1633601 16-May-2023
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1633601&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 16, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)