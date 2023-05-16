New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - The Merchant Marketplace is proud to announce the launch of the first true fintech peer-to-peer funding platform in the merchant cash advance space. Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from the hit TV show Shark Tank, Adam Schwartz, CEO, and Paul Boxer, COO & CRO, form their leadership team. The company now offers syndication and investment opportunities in the Merchant Cash Advance industry.





The Merchant Marketplace's completely automated syndication platform offers investors complete control of their portfolio with full transparency.

"Since 2008, banks have made getting funding increasingly difficult for small businesses. But with our fully automated system, investing in America's small businesses has never been easier," said Adam Schwartz, CEO of The Merchant Marketplace.

The Merchant Marketplace's platform is designed to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in small businesses growth while also providing those businesses with the funding they need to succeed. By utilizing the power of technology, The Merchant Marketplace can connect investors directly with small business owners, providing a win-win solution for both parties.

The platform offers flexibility and convenience, allowing investors to monitor and manage their portfolios from anywhere, anytime. With real-time updates and customized alerts, investors can stay informed about their investments' performance and easily make decisions. In addition, the Merchant Marketplace offers complete transparency in all transactions, providing easy access to important investment information such as performance data and risk level.

"We are thrilled to be launching this platform and believe that it has the potential to revolutionize the merchant cash advance industry," said Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from the hit TV show Shark Tank. "By providing investors with complete transparency and control over their investments, we are confident that The Merchant Marketplace will become the go-to platform for those looking to invest in small businesses."

For more information about The Merchant Marketplace and to start investing today, visit their website at https://syndication.merchantmarketplace.com/.

