Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Chance! Auf den Spuren von Novo Nordisk & Insulet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T85G | ISIN: DK0060477263 | Ticker-Symbol: A31
Frankfurt
16.05.23
08:04 Uhr
0,297 Euro
-0,045
-13,16 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASETEK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASETEK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2560,31109:08
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2023 | 08:58
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Asetek A/S

Please be informed that Asetek A/S will be admitted to trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as of 17 May 2023. Admission to trading and
official listing of the company's share will be in the form om "Share
Entitlements". 



Permanent ISIN:   DK0060477263            
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Asetek               
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:  98,313,892 shares (DKK 9,831,389.20)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 0.10              
---------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Small cap              
---------------------------------------------------------
Trade currency:   DKK                 
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     ASTK                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    291227               
---------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183        
---------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table      
---------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                
---------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                 
---------------------------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.