J P Jenkins Ltd: Goodbody Health Limited - Matched Bargain Dealing Facility

16th May 2023

Goodbody Health Limited

16th May 2023 - Shares in Goodbody Health Limited have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Goodbody Health Limited is based at Blue Building Stubbs Lane, Beckington, Frome, Somerset, United Kingdom, BA11 6TE and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 12427077.

Goodbody Health is an established health and wellness company that operates within the United Kingdom and Europe as a trusted aggregator, distributor and retailer of quality, accredited wellness products and diagnostic services to provides a unique 'frontline' healthcare service in the local community and enable customers to manage their health care digitally. It operates under the mantra 'Know More. Live Better' to provide healthcare testing services in the local community.

JP Jenkins is the longest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to transact on a matched bargain basis.?

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on JP Jenkins's website: https://jpjenkins.com/company/ goodbody-health-limited-coming-soon/.

George Thomas, CEO of Goodbody Health Limited said: "Delighted to be joining JP Jenkins, to offer their share matching services to existing shareholders, and I look forward to welcoming new investors as we continue to focus on growth."

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "Lovely to see another company joining the established JP Jenkins share dealing platform as we continue to grow our innovative and technology enhanced venue for private companies."

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Commercial Director Goodbody Health Limited George Thomas CEO +44 (0) 1373 486595

