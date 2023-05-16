National Women's Enterprise Week: Dorsett Hospitality International to sponsor first ever UK National Women's Enterprise Week

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Dorsett Hospitality International (DHI) is confirmed as lead sponsor and partner of National Women's Enterprise Week (NWEW), running June 19-23, the first ever UK-wide celebration of female-led businesses.

DHI is also hosting NWEW's first Enterprise Incubator, Women's Launch Lab, at Dorsett Shepherd's Bush and Dao West London (June 20-22), as part of its commitment to giving opportunities to female-led businesses and entrepreneurs.

With Dorsett Hospitality International's generous support, Women's Launch Lab will offer 12 expenses paid places for female-led early-stage start-ups - a unique opportunity to take part in an immersive bootcamp programme.

President and Executive Director Winnie Chiu JP began as an entrepreneur herself, founding burger chain Freshness Burger in 2007 before joining the family hospitality and property development business. She was included in Tatler Asia's Most Influential List in 2022 and 2021 and in Prestige Hong Kong's Women of Power List in 2022.

Winnie will join a powerhouse of female judges, speakers and mentors, including Sara Davies MBE, Founder Crafters Companion and TV presenter, Alison Hall, CEO of fashion brand Sosandar and Mariam Jimoh, Founder and CEO of Oja.

The bootcamp's final pitch showcase will take place at Dorsett Shepherds Bush, with a potential investment prize from Dorsett Hospitality International.

"We are delighted to be supporting the landmark National Women's Enterprise Week, which will empower all women taking part. As a young woman leading a company, I faced many challenges, so it's a genuine passion of mine to facilitate these talented entrepreneurs. I look forward greatly to meeting and hosting the 12 successful candidates in June". (President and Executive Director of Dorsett Hospitality International, Winnie Chiu, JP)

"I'm thrilled to be launching the first ever national initiative to celebrate and support female entrepreneurs, and equally delighted that we have partnered with a female led business to do so. We look forward to working with Winnie and Dorsett Hospitality International to promote female entrepreneurs." (Alison Cork MBE, founder of NWEW)

Notes to editors

The brainchild of entrepreneur Alison Cork MBE (also founder of not for profit Make It Your Business www.makeityourbusiness.co.uk ), NWEW aims to support and encourage female enterprise with a whole week of activities for both the general public and female entrepreneurial community.

We want everyone to get involved with NWEW 2023 - there are several ways in which you can:

Take the first steps to start your own business if that's been on your 'to do' list for a while. Look up your local Business & IP Centre visit www.bl.uk/business-and-ip-centre for free information and advice - there are 21 major hubs already round the UK, and 90 satellite centres.

Organise your own local networking event or create an activity to celebrate NWEW. Start making those vital connections with other women already running their own business and those who need advice to get going. Download our branded graphics to use on social media or posters here www.makeityourbusiness.co.uk

Support other local female entrepreneurs by sharing their business on your socials or buying products and services from them during NWEW (and beyond of course!) - share a pic of your purchases on your socials and tag NWEW

