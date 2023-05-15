Duos Technologies Group, Inc: Duos Technologies Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Strong First Quarter Performance Driven by 84% Revenue Increase to $2.64 Million

Continued Progress in Artificial Intelligence Development with Over 50 Planned Use Cases by Year-end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT), a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving vehicles, reported financial results for the first quarter ("Q1 2023") ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Announced an add-on award of $1.9 million for the enhancement of a planned Railcar Inspection Portal ("rip®" or "RIP®") system in the passenger transportation sector, pushing the total contract value to more than $13.5 million. This latest addition is part of a long-term installation of the Company's most advanced RIP system, which will capture high-speed images of railcars at up to 125 miles per hour.

Performed over 1.7 million comprehensive railcar scans in the first quarter across 11 portals, of which more than 238,000 were unique railcars. This metric encompasses all railcars scanned at locations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, representing approximately 15% of the total freight car population in North America.



Released eight new AI detection models for use within the Company's RIP solution since the beginning of the year. The Company currently has 37 models deployed and operational for freight and transit customers with plans to deploy more than 50 different models by the end of 2023.

Signed strategic partnership with a regional railroad to identify and deploy RIPs to monitor their railcar fleet.

Filed two additional patent applications related to the process and method for detecting defects on moving trains and inspecting aircraft during ground operations.

Provided input to the Rail Safety Act of 2023 on technology for wayside detection. This Bill recently made it through the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. It is expected to be voted upon in the full Senate.

As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had $9.4 million of revenue in backlog and expects $7.7 million to be recognized during the remainder 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc.

Total revenues for Q1 2023 increased 84% to $2.64 million compared to $1.44 million in the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1 2022"). Total revenue for Q1 2023 represents an aggregate of approximately $1.82 million of technology systems revenue and approximately $816,000 in recurring services and consulting revenue. The increase in revenues was driven by the manufacturing of two high-speed, bespoke RIPs for a transit customer and the successful delivery of AI detection models for a number of freight rail customers.

Cost of revenues for Q1 2023 increased 73% to $2.11 million compared to $1.22 million for Q1 2022. The increase in cost of revenues was driven by a similar increase in technology systems revenue primarily stemming from the manufacturing of two high-speed passenger RIPs.

Gross margin for Q1 2023 increased 142% to $537,000 compared to $222,000 for Q1 2022. The improvement in gross margin was driven by higher revenues related to two high-speed passenger RIPs coupled with additional algorithms deployed during the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses for Q1 2023 decreased 6% to $2.68 million compared to $2.86 million for Q1 2022. There was an increase in sales and marketing costs related to additional investment in staff. This was offset by a decrease in general and administrative costs primarily due to a year-over-year reduction in non-cash employee compensation charges.

Net operating loss for Q1 2023 totaled $2.14 million compared to net operating loss of $2.64 million for Q1 2022. The decrease in net operating loss was driven by the improved margins noted in the recurring services as well as project revenues as it progresses toward manufacturing and subsequent installation activities.

Net loss for Q1 2023 totaled $2.14 million compared to net loss of $2.64 million for Q1 2022. The improvement in net loss was driven by higher margins stemming from RIP projects and increased services and consulting revenues with minimal change in operating expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023 totaled $4.34 million compared to $1.12 million at December 31, 2022. As of quarter end, the Company had an additional $717,000 in receivables, bolstering its liquidity position to approximately $5.06 million. Duos also had an additional $1.53 million in inventory as of March 31, 2023, consisting primarily of long-lead items for future RIP installations.

In March 2023, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain existing investors resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 4,000 shares of a newly authorized Series E Convertible Preferred Stock which is convertible common stock at an equivalent of $3.00 per share. Duos received aggregate proceeds of $4.00 million through the transaction.

Financial Outlook

At the end of the first quarter, the Company's contracts in backlog represented approximately $9.4 million in revenue, of which approximately $7.7 million is expected to be recognized during the remainder of 2023. The balance of contract backlog is comprised of multi-year service and software agreements as well as project revenues spanning into fiscal 2024.

Based on these committed contracts and near-term pending orders that are already performing or scheduled to be executed throughout the course of 2023 as well as the planned expansion of the Company's subscription business model and other contributing factors, Duos is reiterating its previously stated revenue expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The Company expects total revenue for 2023 to range between $20.0 million and $21.0 million, representing an increase of 33% to 40% compared to 2022.

Duos expects its improvement in operating results to be reflected over the course of the full year in 2023. As a result of timing and other factors, the Company expects revenues in the second quarter of 2023 to be in-line with the first quarter of 2023 before ramping more significantly in the latter half of the year.

Management Commentary

"We began the year building on the significant momentum we've generated over the last several quarters, which has us on track to deliver on our financial and operational goals for 2023," said Duos Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry. "Over the last twelve months, we've generated approximately $16.2 million in revenues, underscoring our ability to deliver long-term performance over a sustained period and outside of quarterly fluctuations. Growth has come from a diversified pool of new customer contracts, add-on sales to existing agreements, and an increasing stream of recurring revenues as we expand our customer base as well as the breadth of our AI offerings. By the end of this year, we expect to have more than 50 commercialized AI use cases covering a wide range of railcar inspection points for both freight and passenger railcars.

"We have also remained in active discussions with many congressional leaders, regulators, rail operators, and other major stakeholders in providing support for potential new legislation, which is continuing to advance through the Congress. While our operational roadmap is not reliant on this bill, we have seen increased levels of interest from a wide range of railcar operators and owners who are looking to accelerate their technology investments to improve safety standards. Looking ahead, we are making encouraging progress in building out our new subscription offering, which is still planned to come online later this year. With our backlog at $9.4 million, we believe we have strong visibility into expected performance over the coming quarters as well as further confidence in our long-term growth outlook."

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 REVENUES: Technology systems $ 1,827,764 $ 783,269 Services and consulting 816,524 656,047 Total Revenues 2,644,288 1,439,316 COST OF REVENUES: Technology systems 1,767,209 865,487 Services and consulting 339,907 351,762 Total Cost of Revenues 2,107,116 1,217,250 GROSS MARGIN 537,172 222,066 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 307,577 283,894 Research and development 404,885 436,717 General and Administration 1,971,508 2,143,073 Total Operating Expenses 2,683,970 2,863,684 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,146,798 ) (2,641,618 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest expense (1,180 ) (3,180 ) Other income, net 4,295 182 Total Other Income (Expenses) 3,115 (2,998 ) NET LOSS $ (2,143,683 ) $ (2,644,616 ) Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (0.30 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic and Diluted 7,156,876 5,353,620

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31 December 31 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,340,947 $ 1,121,092 Accounts receivable, net 717,345 3,418,263 Contract assets 1,426,312 425,722 Inventory 1,529,530 1,428,360 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 532,381 441,320 Total Current Assets 8,546,516 6,834,757 Property and equipment, net 579,689 629,490 Operating lease right of use asset 4,612,830 4,689,931 Security deposit 600,000 600,000 OTHER ASSETS: Patents and trademarks, net 75,017 69,733 Software development costs, net 454,280 265,208 Total Other Assets 529,297 334,941 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,868,332 $ 13,089,119 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,282,184 $ 2,290,390 Notes payable - financing agreements 193,094 74,575 Accrued expenses 367,652 453,023 Equipment financing payable-current portion 11,566 22,851 Operating lease obligations-current portion 764,820 696,869 Contract liabilities 2,066,861 957,997 Total Current Liabilities 4,686,177 4,495,705 Equipment financing payable, less current portion - - Operating lease obligations, less current portion 4,466,884 4,542,943 Total Liabilities 9,153,061 9,038,648 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 4) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,476,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share Series B convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $7 per share Series C convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 5,000 shares designated; 0 and 0 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $5.50 per share Series D convertible preferred stock $0.001 par value, $1,000 stated value per share, 1 1 4,000 shares designated; 1,299 and 1,299 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, convertible into common stock at $3 per share Series E convertible preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share $1,000 stated value, 30,000 shares designated; 4,000 and 0 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, 4 - convertible into common stock at $3 per share Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 7,169,339 and 7,156,876 shares issued, 7,168,015 and 7,155,552 7,168 7,156 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively Additional paid-in-capital 60,371,067 56,562,600 Total stock & paid-in-capital 60,378,240 56,569,757 Accumulated deficit (54,505,517 ) (52,361,834 ) Sub-total 5,872,723 4,207,923 Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) (157,452 ) (157,452 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 5,715,271 4,050,471 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,868,332 $ 13,089,119

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,143,683 ) $ (2,644,616 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 116,588 73,628 Stock based compensation 75,128 250,577 Stock issued for services 32,500 40,000 Capital of operating lease right of use asset 77,101 77,636 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,700,917 1,449,908 Contract assets (1,000,590 ) (264,223 ) Inventory (101,167 ) (24,426 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 228,941 (264,687 ) Accounts payable (1,008,207 ) (95,708 ) Accrued expenses (85,371 ) (30,622 ) Operating lease obligation (8,108 ) 70,094 Contract liabilities 1,108,864 534,706 Net cash used in operating activities (7,086 ) (827,733 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of patents/trademarks (7,339 ) (600 ) Purchase of software development (212,067 ) - Purchase of fixed assets (41,738 ) (101,478 ) Net cash used in investing activities (261,144 ) (102,078 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (201,485 ) (128,437 ) Repayment of finance lease (11,285 ) (23,959 ) Proceeds from common stock issued - 6,095,000 Issuance cost (299,145 ) (576,650 ) Proceeds from preferred stock issued 4,000,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 3,488,085 5,365,954 Net increase (decrease) in cash 3,219,855 4,436,143 Cash, beginning of period 1,121,092 893,720 Cash, end of period $ 4,340,947 $ 5,329,863 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 1,180 $ 3,180 Taxes paid $ - $ - Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Notes issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 320,004 $ 242,591

