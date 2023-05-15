iPower, Inc.: iPower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

DUARTE, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Fiscal Q3 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter (unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue was $20.2 million compared to $22.8 million.

Gross profit was $7.8 million, with gross margin of 38.5% compared to 40.4%.

Net loss attributable to iPower was $1.5 million or $(0.05) per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.04 per share.

As of March 31, 2023, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 42% to $8.2 million compared to net debt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

"We had a challenging comp this quarter given our record 74% revenue growth in fiscal Q3 2022; however, we demonstrated continued momentum in clearing out inventory buildup from prior periods," said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. "Throughout the quarter, we prioritized our in-house brands which made up more than 90% of revenue, underscoring the steady demand for our high-quality products. We will continue to focus on diversifying our product portfolio beyond hydroponics, while adding depth to our in-house product catalog. We expect these initiatives to further enhance our market position and deliver value to our partners and customers around the world."

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, "We have continued to sell-through excess inventory that incurred higher freight rates from calendar 2022, which has been a drag on our gross margin. While we still have some older product to sell through, we have cycled through the bulk of that older inventory and expect that gross margin headwind to ease thereafter, while also lowering operating expenses as we recently eliminated excess warehousing costs. With an improved supply chain environment and normalized inventory levels, coupled with continued demand for our in-house products, we believe we are well-positioned to return to profitability in fiscal 2024."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $20.2 million compared to $22.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by less third-party branded sales to the Company's channel partners. The fiscal third quarter 2023 revenue mix from in-house brands increased to over 90% compared to 82% in the year-ago period.



Gross profit in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $7.8 million compared to $9.2 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.5% compared to 40.4% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by the higher cost of goods sold, which resulted from selling inventory that previously incurred higher freight charges. Given the normalization of freight rates in recent months, the Company expects gross margin to improve in the second half of calendar year 2023, as capitalized freight costs incurred in recent months will flow through future periods.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 were $9.6 million compared to $7.8 million for the same period in fiscal year of 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher selling, fulfilment, and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built up in prior quarters, as well as product mix.

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $1.5 million or $(0.05) per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.04 per share for the same period in fiscal year of 2022. The decline was primarily driven by lower gross profit and the aforementioned higher selling, fulfilment, and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built up in prior quarters.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.4 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total debt as of March 31, 2023 was $9.7 million compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's debt paydown, iPower's net debt (total debt less cash) position was reduced 42% to $8.2 million compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 15, 2023, to discuss the results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

iPower's management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company's investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, iPower's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, most recently filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023, and in its other SEC filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com









iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 March 31, June 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 1,419,495 $ 1,821,947 Accounts receivable, net 15,704,882 17,432,287 Inventories, net 19,646,934 30,433,766 Other receivable - related party 39,853 51,762 Prepayments and other current assets 3,470,167 5,444,463 Total current assets 40,281,331 55,184,225 Non-current assets Right of use - non-current 8,504,929 10,453,282 Property and equipment, net 577,719 544,633 Deferred tax assets 1,546,159 - Non-current prepayments 601,873 925,624 Goodwill 3,034,110 6,094,144 Investment in joint venture 34,759 43,385 Intangible assets, net 4,442,414 4,929,442 Other non-current assets 395,284 406,732 Total non-current assets 19,137,247 23,397,242 Total assets $ 59,418,578 $ 78,581,467 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 13,406,565 9,533,408 Credit cards payble 296,847 807,687 Customer deposit 482,862 273,457 Other payables and accrued liabilities 2,442,105 5,915,220 Advance from shareholders 89,968 92,246 Investment payable - 1,500,000 Lease liability - current 2,356,545 2,582,933 Long-term promissory note payable - current portion 2,004,181 1,879,065 Income taxes payable 389,126 299,563 Total current liabilities 21,468,199 22,883,579 Non-current liabilities Long-term revolving loan payable, net 7,653,372 12,314,627 Long-term promissory note payable, net 0 1,781,705 Deferred tax liabilities - 939,115 Lease liability - non-current 6,571,404 8,265,611 Total non-current liabilities 14,224,776 23,301,058 Total liabilities 35,692,975 46,184,637 Commitments and contingency - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and 29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 29,573 29,573 Additional paid in capital 29,499,585 29,111,863 (Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings (5,740,401 ) 3,262,948 Non-controlling interest (22,110 ) (13,232 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41,044 ) 5,678 Total equity 23,725,603 32,396,830 Total liabilities and equity $ 59,418,578 $ 78,581,467







iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 For the Three Months Ended March 31, For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 20,225,619 $ 22,808,214 $ 65,502,882 $ 57,300,642 TOTAL REVENUES 20,225,619 22,808,214 65,502,882 57,300,642 COST OF REVENUES 12,433,898 13,598,563 39,755,919 33,219,677 GROSS PROFIT 7,791,721 9,209,651 25,746,963 24,080,965 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and fulfillment 6,537,124 5,030,267 24,294,673 12,338,027 General and administrative 3,065,795 2,802,395 8,879,326 7,940,349 Impairment loss - goodwill - - 3,060,034 - Total operating expenses 9,602,919 7,832,662 36,234,033 20,278,376 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1,811,198 ) 1,376,989 (10,487,070 ) 3,802,589 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expenses (238,623 ) (152,030 ) (800,783 ) (227,142 ) Other financing expenses - (71,010 ) - (80,010 ) Loss on equity method investment (1,297 ) (12,289 ) (8,625 ) (12,289 ) Other non-operating income (72,235 ) 75,882 199,125 85,473 Total other expenses, net (312,155 ) (159,447 ) (610,283 ) (233,968 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,123,353 ) 1,217,542 (11,097,353 ) 3,568,621 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (589,581 ) 39,855 (2,085,126 ) 705,545 NET (LOSS) INCOME (1,533,772 ) 1,177,687 (9,012,227 ) 2,863,076 Non-controlling interest (3,238 ) (4,070 ) (8,878 ) (4,070 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (1,530,534 ) $ 1,181,757 $ (9,003,349 ) $ 2,867,146 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Foreign currency translation adjustments 17,604 (3,226 ) (46,722 ) (3,226 ) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (1,512,930 ) $ 1,178,531 $ (9,050,071 ) $ 2,863,920 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK Basic 29,730,914 28,045,130 29,702,014 26,999,342 Diluted 29,730,914 28,045,130 29,702,014 26,999,342 (LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.051 ) $ 0.042 $ (0.303 ) $ 0.106 Diluted $ (0.051 ) $ 0.042 $ (0.303 ) $ 0.106







