Safe Harbor Financial Services, Inc.: Safe Harbor Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

GOLDEN, Colo., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial ("Safe Harbor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating financial services and credit facilities to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023"). All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated and is prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 150% to $4.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in Q1 2022

Processed deposits increased 33% to $1.1 billion compared to $808.5 million in Q1 2022

Monthly average number of accounts held with financial institution ("FI") clients increased 68% to 993, compared to 590 in Q1 2022

Monthly average balances on deposit held with FI clients increased 55% to $213.6 million, compared to $137.7 million in Q1 2022

Balance sheet debt decreased approximately 60%; resolving more than $68.6 million of debt payables reported at year end 2022

Ended Q1 2023 with $8.6 million in cash

"For the first time in Safe Harbor's history, we surpassed $1 billion in quarterly processed deposits, which reflects the regulated cannabis industry's continued need for reliable and fully compliant financial services," said Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer at Safe Harbor. "During the quarter, our monthly average balances on deposit also reached a new high, putting the Company in an even better position as we continue to build our lending portfolio. Given this strong momentum, our recently announced partnership with Five Star Bank comes at an opportune time in Safe Harbor's evolution: by increasing our capacity to accept up to an additional $1 billion in cannabis-business related deposits, this partnership supports Safe Harbor's continued investment and deposit income growth, while enabling us to deliver the most robust and affordable cannabis banking solution available."

First Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

On February 8, 2023, Safe Harbor announced that Karl A. Racine commenced active participation on the Company's Board of Directors following his January 2023 departure from the Washington, D.C. Attorney General's office.

On March 30, 2023, the Company entered into agreements with Partner Colorado Credit Union ("PCCU"), the Company's largest stockholder, resulting in the settlement of the approximately $64.7 million deferred payable owed to PCCU, comprised of $14.5 million in serviceable debt payable at a 4.25% annual interest rate over a five-year period; and 11.2 million shares of Class A common stock in the Company valued at $50,162,549.

Subsequent Operational Highlights

On April 17, 2023, Safe Harbor announced that, since the beginning of 2023, it has negotiated the resolution of approximately $68.6 million in debt obligations, including the approximately $64.7 million deferred payable owed to PCCU and the remaining approximately $3.9 million in debt, which was resolved via a payment of $1.7 million in cash and $700,000 in serviceable debt payable at 0% interest over a one-year period.

On April 20, 2023, the Company appointed Douglas Fagan, President and CEO of PCCU, its Board of Directors.

On May 11, 2023, Safe Harbor announced its partnership with Five Star Bank, a New York-based subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), to expand crucial access to cannabis banking nationwide. Five Star Bank has the ability to dedicate up to $1 billion in deposit capacity through its relationship with the Company, which will afford cannabis businesses of all sizes greater access to credit facilities along with a robust suite of cannabis banking services.



2023 Financial Outlook

Based on the ongoing strength of the Company's operations, Safe Harbor anticipates that full year 2023 revenue will increase by at least 50% compared to the $9.4 million in revenue reported for the 2022 full year. In addition, the Company expects to generate positive Adjusted EBITDA1 and positive cash flow from operating activities for the 2023 full year. The outlook is driven by the Company's expectations regarding the value of deposits processed and the associated investment income; anticipated loan interest income; and consistent quarterly operating expenses.

1. Safe Harbor Financial discloses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as net income before taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Management of the Company uses this information in evaluating period over period performance because it believes it presents an important metric regarding the Company's ongoing operating performance.

Q1 2023 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, total revenue increased to $4.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher investment and Deposit, Activity and Onboarding income.

First quarter 2023 operating expense increased to $5.8 million, compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by significantly higher compensation and employee benefits; stock-based compensation expense, professional service expenses; advertising and marketing expense; amortization and depreciation expense; and business insurance.

Net loss for Q1 2023 was $1.4 million, compared to net income of $0.5 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increased operating expenses and the loss in value of several of the financial instruments placed in connection with the business combination transaction with Northern Lights Acquisition Corp.

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.6 million, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2022.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing more than 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $18 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements' within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact of recent volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2023

(Unaudited) 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,628,752 $ 8,390,195 Accounts receivable - trade 1,249,731 1,401,839 Contract assets 34,189 21,170 Prepaid expenses - current portion 135,649 175,585 Accrued interest receivable 186,371 40,266 Short-term loans receivable, net 11,728 51,300 Other current assets - 150,817 Total Current Assets 10,246,420 10,231,172 Long-term loans receivable, net 277,010 1,250,691 Property, plant and equipment, net 201,971 49,614 Operating lease right to use assets 977,113 1,016,198 Goodwill 19,266,276 19,266,276 Intangible assets, net 10,266,176 10,621,087 Deferred tax asset 42,608,596 51,593,302 Prepaid expenses - long term position 675,000 712,500 Forward purchase receivable 4,584,221 4,584,221 Security deposit 17,795 17,795 Total Assets $ 89,120,578 $ 99,342,856 LIABILITIES AND PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,252,224 $ 2,851,457 Accrued expenses 1,197,298 6,354,485 Contract liabilities 79,612 996 Lease liabilities - current 66,726 20,124 Senior secured promissory note - current portion 1,229,376 - Deferred consideration - current portion 14,333,773 14,359,822 Due to seller - current portion - 25,973,017 Other current liabilities 86,291 11,291 Total Current Liabilities 19,245,300 49,571,192 Warrant liability 233,362 666,510 Deferred consideration - long term portion 2,938,535 2,747,592 Forward purchase derivative liability 7,309,580 7,309,580 Due to seller - long term portion - 30,976,783 Senior secured promissory note-long term portion 13,270,624 - Lease liabilities - long term 979,269 1,008,109 Deferred underwriter fee - 1,450,500 Indemnity liability 1,147,862 499,465 Total Liabilities 45,124,532 94,229,731 Commitment and Contingencies (Note 15) Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders' Equity Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 10,896 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2023, and Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 14,616 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized 40,288,817 issued and outstanding on March 31, 2023, and Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 23,732,889 issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, respectively 4,029 2,374 Additional paid in capital 90,687,265 44,806,031 Retained earnings (46,695,249 ) (39,695,281 ) Total Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders' Equity 43,996,046 5,113,125 Total Liabilities and Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders' Equity $ 89,120,578 $ 99,342,856





SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 4,180,379 $ 1,671,110 Operating Expenses Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,659,520 $ 722,525 General and administrative expenses 1,538,874 222,953 Professional services 449,246 130,816 Rent expense 87,742 25,025 Provision for credit losses 66,666 68,191 Total operating expenses $ 5,802,048 $ 1,169,510 Operating (loss)/ income (1,621,669 ) 501,600 Other (income) expenses Interest expense 834,203 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (433,148 ) - Total other expenses $ 401,055 $ - Net (loss) / income before income tax (2,022,724 ) 501,600 Income tax benefit $ (609,277 ) $ - Net (loss)/income (1,413,447 ) 501,600 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 25,670,730 - Basic net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ - Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 25,670,730 - Diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ -





UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 Preferred Stock Class A Common Stock Additional Paid-in Parent-Entity Net Retained Total Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Investment Earnings Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 14,616 $ 1 23,732,889 $ 2,374 $ 44,806,031 $ - $ (39,695,281 ) $ 5,113,125 Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL - - - - - - (581,321 ) (581,321 ) Conversion of PIPE shares (3,720 ) - 4,726,200 473 5,004,727 - (5,005,200 ) - Stock option conversion - - 629,728 62 1,570,719 - - 1,570,781 Issuance of shares to PCCU (net of tax) - - 11,200,000 1,120 38,405,288 - - 38,406,408 Reversal of deferred underwriting cost - - - - 900,500 - - 900,500 Net loss - - - - - - (1,413,447 ) (1,413,447 ) Balance, March 31, 2023 10,896 $ 1 40,288,817 $ 4,029 $ 90,687,265 $ - $ (46,695,249 ) $ 43,996,046





FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Preferred Stock Class A Common Stock Additional Paid-in Parent-Entity Net Retained Total Shareholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Investment Earnings Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 - $ - - $ - $ - $ 7,339,101 $ - $ 7,339,101 Contribution from parent - - - - - 59,999 - 59,999 Net profit - - - - - 501,600 - 501,600 Balance, March 31, 2022 - $ - - $ - $ - $ 7,900,700 $ - $ 7,900,700





SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) / income $ (1,413,447 ) $ 501,600 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 751,225 817 Stock compensation expense 1,570,781 - Interest expense 1,064,232 - Provision for credit losses 66,666 68,191 Lease expense 17,762 - Income tax benefit (609,277 ) - Change in fair value of warrant (433,148 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 152,108 (43,276 ) Contract assets (13,019 ) (8,611 ) Prepaid expenses 77,436 (32,297 ) Accrued interest receivable (146,106 ) 67 Deferred underwriting payable (550,000 ) - Other current assets 150,817 - Accounts payable (524,233 ) 19,717 Accrued expenses (466,849 ) 10,446 Contract liabilities 78,616 (8,333 ) Security deposit - (1,867 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (226,436 ) 506,454 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (548,671 ) (4,416 ) Issuance of new loans (net of repayment) 1,013,664 12,820 Net cash provided by investing activities 464,993 8,404 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in parent funding, allocations, and distributions to parent - 59,999 Net cash provided by financing activities - 59,999 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 238,557 574,857 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 8,390,195 5,495,905 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 8,628,752 $ 6,070,762 Non-Cash transactions: Shares issued for the settlement of PCCU debt obligation $ 38,406,408 $ - Cumulative effect from adoption of CECL $ 581,321 -





SHF Holdings, Inc.



UNAUDITED Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Qtr Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income (1,413,447 ) 501,600 Interest expense 834,203 - Depreciation and amortization expense 396,314 817 Board Compensation - Taxes (609,277 ) EBITDA (792,207 ) 502,417 Other adjustments - Loan loss provision 66,666 68,191 Stock based compensation 1,570,782 Change in warrants and forward purchase derivatives (433,148 ) - Loan origination fees and costs (2,175 ) 1,373 Adjusted EBITDA 409,918 571,981



Safe Harbor Financial discloses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are calculated as net income before taxes and depreciation and amortization expense in the case of EBITDA and further adjusted to exclude non-cash, unusual and/or infrequent costs in the case of Adjusted EBITDA. Management of the Company uses this information in evaluating period over period performance because it believes it presents an important metric regarding the Company's ongoing operating performance.