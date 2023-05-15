STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.: STRATA Skin Sciences Reports First Quarter 2023 Revenue

Achieved revenue of $7.6 million for the first quarter 2023



HORSHAM, Pa., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights:

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $7.6, compared to $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2022

Officially launched TheraClear ® X device in January 2023

X device in January 2023 58 TheraClearX devices in the U.S. as of March 31, 2023

Sold over 3,000 TheraClearX treatments in the first quarter

Signed exclusive distribution agreement with Spectra Medical Pvt Ltd. for India



"The first quarter of 2023 has been filled with commercial successes for STRATA, especially with the ramp-up of TheraClearX," stated Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. "In addition to officially launching TheraClearX this January, we also reached a milestone of selling 3,000 TheraClearX treatments during the quarter."

Mr. Moccia further commented, "As part of our strategic priorities, we plan to continue placing TheraClearX devices throughout the United States and abroad. In the first quarter alone, we placed 44 TheraClearX devices, now totaling 58 in the United States. We recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Spectra Medical which will be the first supplier of excimer laser solutions for phototherapy treatments in India. We will continue this momentum into the remainder of the year as we deliver on our plan and ultimately grow the topline."

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $7.6 million, as compared to revenues of $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Global recurring revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.2 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Equipment revenues were $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.4 million, or 58.0% of revenues, as compared to $4.1 million, or 59% of revenues, for the first quarter of 2022.

Selling and marketing costs for the first quarter of 2023 were $3.7 million, as compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. General and administrative costs for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.9 million, as compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.3 million, as compared to $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million, or a loss of $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the first quarter of 2022 of $2.5 million, or a net loss of $0.07 per basic and diluted common share.

Financial Outlook

STRATA continues to expect full year 2023 revenue to range from $38.0 million to $40.0 million.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Gross Domestic Recurring Billings.

The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (2,835 ) $ (2,502 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,397 1,321 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 105 89 Loss on disposal of property and equipment - 17 Interest expense, net 249 199 Non-GAAP EBITDA (1,084 ) (876 ) Stock-based compensation expense 325 368 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (759 ) $ (508 )

XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the first quarter 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Gross domestic recurring billings $ 4,735 $ 4,999 Co-Pay adjustments (83 ) (170 ) Other discounts (28 ) (37 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 2,170 1,867 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (2,025 ) (1,970 ) GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $ 4,769 $ 4,689

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.



STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA's popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,825 $ 5,434 Restricted cash 1,361 1,361 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $242 and $382 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,940 4,471 Inventories 5,695 5,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 691 691 Total current assets 14,512 17,504 Property and equipment, net 8,182 7,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 870 975 Intangible assets, net 16,674 17,394 Goodwill 8,803 8,803 Other assets 82 98 Total assets $ 49,123 $ 52,272 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,099 $ 3,425 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,549 6,555 Deferred revenues 2,548 2,778 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 381 355 Current portion of contingent consideration 481 313 Total current liabilities 13,058 13,426 Long-term debt, net 7,517 7,476 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 305 314 Deferred tax liability 306 306 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 489 610 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 8,127 8,309 Total liabilities 29,802 30,441 Stockholders' equity: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,881,453 and 34,723,046 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 249,349 249,024 Accumulated deficit (230,063 ) (227,228 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,321 21, 831 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,123 $ 52,272





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 7,567 $ 7,041 Cost of revenues 3,179 2,913 Gross profit 4,388 4,128 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 315 163 Selling and marketing 3,742 3,616 General and administrative 2,917 2,652 6,974 6,431 Loss from operations (2,586 ) (2,303 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (286 ) (199 ) Interest income 37 - (249 ) (199 ) Net loss $ (2,835 ) $ (2,502 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 34,862,092 34,679,246



