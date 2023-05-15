Fluent, Inc.: Fluent Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue of $77.3 million for Q1 2023

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Don Patrick, Fluent's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our first quarter results came in as expected and continue to reinforce the imperative behind 'Quality as our North Star,' while also reflecting the current macroeconomic headwinds in the digital advertising industry. Our foundational commitment to enhance the quality of consumer engagement within our Performance Marketplace, represents the strategic infrastructure that will facilitate our future growth while enhancing Fluent brand equity - both with consumers and our clients. This is our definitive strategic course that will ultimately create greater shareholder value for our investors.

We continue to make disciplined progress against our strategic priorities, along with the required tactical enhancements to upgrade our consumer solutions. Execution against these initiatives has us encouraged by the positive trendline in our Performance Marketplace that began at the end of the first quarter and is continuing into Q2."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased 13% to $77.3 million, from $89.1 million in Q1 2022





Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) of $19.0 million, a decrease of 12% over Q1 2022 and representing 25% of revenue





Net loss of $31.9 million, or $0.39 per share, primarily due to non-cash impairment charge of $25.7 million to goodwill, compared to net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share, for Q1 2022





Media margin of $22.0 million, a decrease of 15% over Q1 2022 and representing 28.4% of revenue





Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million, a decrease of $4.3 million over Q1 2022 and representing 0.6% of revenue





Adjusted net loss of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to adjusted net income $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share, for Q1 2022

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined and reconciled below.

Business Outlook

Focusing on expansion of Fluent's media footprint by continuing to leverage our platform to drive consumer insights for additional growth.

Strengthening our Performance Marketplace through vertical expansion in our Call Solutions business and leveraging our Influencer platform.

Ensuring we source customer traffic that meets our internal quality and regulatory requirements, leading to higher user participation rates, conversion rates and monetization.

In the current economic environment, continuing to be prudent in managing our growth, margin, and investment initiatives for long-term success.

Conference Call

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leader in customer acquisition, leveraging its direct response expertise to drive engagement and power discovery for leading brands. Backed by proprietary data science, Fluent drives opted-in consumers to targeted offers, allowing them to find new opportunities, content, and products that enhance their lives. Established in 2010 and headquartered in New York City, Fluent's team of experts has spent over $1B in media across its digital media portfolio to build a global audience available through 500+ DSPs, DMPs, online publishers, and programmatic platforms. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,567 $ 25,547 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $317 and $544, respectively 56,759 63,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,588 3,506 Total current assets 88,914 92,217 Property and equipment, net 861 964 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,743 5,202 Intangible assets, net 27,650 28,745 Goodwill 33,354 55,111 Other non-current assets 1,648 1,730 Total assets $ 157,170 $ 183,969 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 12,929 $ 6,190 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,189 35,626 Deferred revenue 1,005 1,014 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,349 2,389 Total current liabilities 54,472 50,219 Long-term debt, net 34,404 35,594 Operating lease liability 3,242 3,743 Other non-current liabilities 2,128 458 Total liabilities 94,246 90,014 Contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares outstanding - 0 shares for both periods - - Common stock - $0.0005 par value, 200,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares issued - 85,545,397 and 84,385,458, respectively; and Shares outstanding - 80,933,828 and 80,085,306, respectively (Note 7) 43 42 Treasury stock, at cost - 4,611,569 and 4,300,152 Shares, respectively (Note 7) (11,407 ) (11,171 ) Additional paid-in capital 424,531 423,384 Accumulated deficit (350,243 ) (318,300 ) Total shareholders' equity 62,924 93,955 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 157,170 $ 183,969

FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 77,254 $ 89,063 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 58,272 67,562 Sales and marketing 4,813 3,852 Product development 4,938 4,556 General and administrative 12,325 11,287 Depreciation and amortization 2,359 3,307 Goodwill impairment and write-off of intangible assets 25,700 128 Total costs and expenses 108,407 90,692 Loss from operations (31,153 ) (1,629 ) Interest expense, net (689 ) (384 ) Loss before income taxes (31,842 ) (2,013 ) Income tax expense (101 ) - Net loss (31,943 ) (2,013 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Basic $ (0.39 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 81,906,913 80,889,052 Diluted 81,906,913 80,889,052

FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (31,943 ) $ (2,013 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,359 3,307 Non-cash loan amortization expense 61 68 Share-based compensation expense 1,061 988 Goodwill impairment 25,700 - Write-off of intangible assets - 128 Provision for bad debt (55 ) 81 Deferred income taxes - - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 6,460 5,127 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,082 ) 451 Other non-current assets 82 (13 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (82 ) (42 ) Accounts payable 6,739 (3,348 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (3,362 ) (6,251 ) Deferred revenue (9 ) (174 ) Other (39 ) (85 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,890 (1,776 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (1,134 ) (1,071 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,250 ) (971 ) Acquisition of property and equipment - (7 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,384 ) (2,049 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt (1,250 ) (1,250 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (236 ) (448 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,486 ) (1,698 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,020 (5,523 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,547 34,467 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,567 $ 28,944

Definitions, Reconciliations and Uses of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this release:

Media margin is defined as that portion of gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) reflecting the variable costs paid for media and related expenses and excluding non-media cost of revenue. Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) represents revenue minus cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). Media margin is also presented as percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding (1) income taxes, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) share-based compensation expense, (5) goodwill impairment, (6) write-off of intangible assets, (7) acquisition-related costs, (8) restructuring and other severance costs, and (9) certain litigation and other related costs.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (1) share-based compensation expense, (2) goodwill impairment, (3) write-off of intangible assets, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring and other severance costs, and (6) certain litigation and other related costs. Adjusted net income (loss) is also presented on a per share (basic and diluted) basis.

Below is a reconciliation of media margin from gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 77,254 $ 89,063 Less: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 58,272 67,562 Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 18,982 $ 21,501 Gross profit (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) % of revenue 25 % 24 % Non-media cost of revenue (1) 2,981 4,449 Media margin $ 21,963 $ 25,950 Media margin % of revenue 28.4 % 29.1 %

(1) Represents the portion of cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) not attributable to variable costs paid for media and related expenses.

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (31,943 ) $ (2,013 ) Income tax expense 101 - Interest expense, net 689 384 Depreciation and amortization 2,359 3,307 Share-based compensation expense 1,061 988 Goodwill impairment 25,700 - Write-off of intangible assets - 128 Acquisition-related costs(1)(2) 623 558 Restructuring and other severance costs 480 - Certain litigation and other related costs 1,378 1,402 Adjusted EBITDA $ 448 $ 4,754

(1) Balance includes compensation expense related to non-competition agreements entered into as a result of acquisitions.

(2) Balance includes earn-out expense of $85 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as a result of an acquisition.

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share from net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (31,943 ) $ (2,013 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,061 988 Goodwill impairment 25,700 - Write-off of intangible assets - 128 Acquisition-related costs(1)(2) 623 558 Restructuring and other severance costs 480 - Certain litigation and other related costs 1,378 1,402 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (2,701 ) $ 1,063 Adjusted net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 81,906,913 80,889,052 Diluted 81,906,913 81,021,030

(1) Balance includes compensation expense related to non-competition agreements entered into as a result of an acquisitions.

(2) Balance includes earn-out expense of $85 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as a result of an acquisition.

We present media margin, media margin as a percentage of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share as supplemental measures of our financial and operating performance because we believe they provide useful information to investors. More specifically:

Media margin, as defined above, is a measure of the efficiency of the Company's operating model. We use media margin and the related measure of media margin as a percentage of revenue as primary metrics to measure the financial return on our media and related costs, specifically to measure the degree by which the revenue generated from our digital marketing services exceeds the cost to attract the consumers to whom offers are made through our services. Media margin is used extensively by our management to manage our operating performance, including evaluating operational performance against budgeted media margin and understanding the efficiency of our media and related expenditures. We also use media margin for performance evaluations and compensation decisions regarding certain personnel.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, is another primary metric by which we evaluate the operating performance of our business, on which certain operating expenditures and internal budgets are based and by which, in addition to media margin and other factors, our senior management is compensated. The first three adjustments represent the conventional definition of EBITDA, and the remaining adjustments are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. These adjustments include certain litigation and other related costs associated with legal matters outside the ordinary course of business. We consider items one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. There were no adjustments for one-time items in the periods presented in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Adjusted net income (loss), as defined above, and the related measure of adjusted net income (loss) per share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. We believe adjusted net income (loss) affords investors a different view of our overall financial performance as compared to adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure of net income (loss).

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures with certain limitations regarding their usefulness. They do not reflect our financial results in accordance with GAAP, as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. Accordingly, these metrics are not indicative of our overall results or indicators of past or future financial performance. Further, they are not financial measures of profitability and are neither intended to be used as a proxy for the profitability of our business nor to imply profitability. The way we measure media margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.

