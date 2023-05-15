Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DNCY | ISIN: US25659T1079 | Ticker-Symbol: FUO
Tradegate
11.05.23
09:31 Uhr
78,00 Euro
+0,45
+0,58 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,0577,8010:23
77,0577,8010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2023 | 22:48
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dolby Laboratories Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Park and Senior Vice President of Entertainment John Couling to Host Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Robert Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, will host a fireside chat at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT). A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.

About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Lana Adair
The Blueshirt Group
investor@dolby.com

Media Contact:
Karen Hartquist
Dolby Laboratories
415-505-8357
karen.hartquist@dolby.com


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.