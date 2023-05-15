Dolby Laboratories Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Park and Senior Vice President of Entertainment John Couling to Host Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) today announced that Robert Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment, will host a fireside chat at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT). A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at http://investor.dolby.com.



About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

