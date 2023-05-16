Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP3Y | ISIN: CA92025V1094 | Ticker-Symbol: KEQ0
Tradegate
15.05.23
19:51 Uhr
0,132 Euro
+0,005
+3,94 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALORE METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALORE METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1130,14010:24
0,1120,14108:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2023 | 00:06
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ValOre Metals Corp.: ValOre Metals Corp. Announces Voting Results of AGSM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX-V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the voting results of its recent annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGSM"), which was held on May 12, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of the Plan of Arrangement involving the Company and Labrador Uranium by 99.28%. 49,102,594 voted for the plan of arrangement and 356,100 voted against.

Shareholders approved the other business items of setting the size of the Board at five, including the election of each director nominee. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee# Voted For%Voted For# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
James Paterson47,961,46496.97%1,497,2303.03%
Dale Wallster49,457,49299.998%1,2020.002%
James Malone47,557,49296.16%1,901,2023.84%
Garth Kirkham49,457,49299.998%1,2020.002%
Darren Klinck49,457,49299.998%1,2020.002%

Shareholders also approved the appointment Davidson & Company LLP, as the auditors of the Company by 99.53% of votes for, the New 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved by 98.82% of votes, and the approval of previously granted stock option repricing was approved by 85.072% of disinterested shareholders.

About ValOre

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high-quality exploration projects. ValOre's team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Jim Paterson"
James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.
For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.