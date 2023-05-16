Columbus A/S: Interim Report Q1 2023

Company announcement no. 10/2023

New customer wins boost Q1 efficiency and earnings

"Our unwavering focus on improving efficiency, improved project quality and cross sales is now reflected in the significantly improved EBITDA margin of 10%. We delivered a solid result in Q1 2023, and we have a positive view of the development with a strong pipeline and order backlog," says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

Q1 2023 highlights

Revenue growth of 7% amounting to DKK 391m. 12% growth in constant currencies

EBITDA amounts to DKK 39m, and an EBITDA margin of 10% compared to 8% in Q1 2022

Efficiency of 67% in Q1 2023, a 5 percentage point increase compared to Q1 2022

Acquisition of ICY Security ApS, to be fully consolidated from 1 April 2023.

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK '000 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 ?% Dynamics 196,380 182,004 7.9% M3 80,595 82,155 -1.9% Digital Commerce 58,681 45,930 27.8% Data & Analytics 19,366 15,319 26.4% Customer Experience & Engagement 15,602 11,527 35.3% Strategy & Change 1,819 2,439 -25.4% Other Local Business 4,437 3,666 21.0% Total sale of services 376,880 343,040 9.9% Total sale of products 13,620 20,774 -34.4% Total net revenue 390,500 363,814 7.3%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK '000 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 ?% Sweden 145,865 139,097 4.9% Denmark 80,451 65,565 22.7% Norway 71,807 70,000 2.6% UK 45,706 39,989 14.3% US 22,020 19,961 10.3% Other 10,059 7,275 38.3% GDC 972 1,153 -15.7% Total sale of services 376,880 343,040 9.9% Total sale of products 13,620 20,774 -34.4% Total net revenue 390,500 363,814 7.3%

Outlook updated

On 11 April 2023, the financial full-year guidance for 2023 was updated as a consequence of the acquisition of ICY Security:

Revenue guidance was adjusted to DKK 1,550m - 1,600m, corresponding to a growth of 12-15% and an organic growth of 8-12%, both in constant currencies.

EBITDA was adjusted to DKK 119m - 139m, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 7.4% - 9.0%

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 16 May 2023 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus' investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call:

1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration to the call:

Conference Registration (vevent.com)

For further information, please contact:

Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000

About Columbus

Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company specialized in digital transformation. Our more than 1,550+ digital explorers collaborate with our customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement and manage business critical solutions within Strategy & Change, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, Application Management and Cloud ERP. Headquartered in Denmark, we have offices and partners worldwide - delivering locally on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com . Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen - COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.