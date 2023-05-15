COS COB, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) - one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"Our first quarter came in line with our guidance," said William J. Rouhana, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. "As we saw in March, we're anticipating that when new release movies begin to appear in our kiosks and our TVOD service consistently, consumers would return to rent. Starting in the second half of May and over the next several months, we will have, on average, two or more new release titles a week - many of which will be major releases. As a result, we expect to see a meaningful increase in rentals at our Redbox kiosks."
First Quarter 2023 Financial Summary
- Net revenue of $110 million, compared with net revenue of $29 million in the year-ago period
- Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million in the year-ago period
- Net loss of $58.6 million, compared with a net loss of $14.1 million in the year-ago period; $54.5 million net loss before income taxes and preferred dividends, compared with $11.9 million net loss in the year-ago period
- Earnings per share of $0.94 (adjusted, -$2.76 unadjusted per share)
Recent Business Highlights
- Continued strength in TVOD following the largest TVOD revenue week ever in April, with revenue up 14% year-over-year and up 13% week-over-week
- Partnered with international social media and entertainment company TaTaTu to license content and expand the global reach of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's catalog of film and television series
- Signed a deal with Amazon Publisher Services to integrate next-generation advertising technologies into Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul apps, including shoppable ads, Amazon's Demand Side Platform (DSP) integration, and Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI)
- Signed FAST deals with AMC Networks, Fremantle, Revry, and Love Stories TV to bring popular channels, including The Walking Dead, Portlandia, Supermarket Sweep, and The Jamie Oliver Channel, to the lineup of premium FAST content on Redbox Free Live TV, which is approaching 180 channels
- Crackle Connex joined advertising industry standard Geopath for digital out-of-home audience measurement and Upwave to measure positive ad-lift for television series
- Crackle Connex, representing over 20 ad-rep partners, signed a deal with Vidgo, one of the fastest-growing live TV streaming services, to exclusively represent its ad sales and operations in the US
- Rana Naidu, the Indian-language series produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment-owned production company Locomotive Global, received a greenlight from Netflix India for a second season after the success of Season 1, which was the number one most streamed series in India after launch and on Netflix's Global Top 10 Series for two weeks
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content to value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the US, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, a free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a transaction video on demand (TVOD) service, and a network of approximately 31,000 kiosks across the US for DVD rentals. To provide original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires, and distributes films and TV series through its Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group subsidiaries. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31,
|December 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
5,467,393
|$
18,738,395
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,592,078 and $1,277,597, respectively
149,938,518
113,963,425
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,757,709
13,196,180
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
15,429,760
16,315,342
|Content assets, net
115,036,955
126,090,508
|Intangible assets, net
297,808,803
305,425,709
|Goodwill
260,969,417
260,748,057
|Other assets, net
27,797,720
29,401,793
|Total assets
|$
884,206,275
|$
883,879,409
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
54,414,979
|$
50,960,682
|Accrued expenses
94,160,793
87,817,015
|Due to affiliated companies
5,292,617
3,778,936
|Programming obligations
61,591,834
55,883,788
|Film library acquisition obligations
31,191,155
39,750,121
|Accrued participation costs
45,911,280
28,695,713
|Debt, net
499,643,035
479,653,611
|Contingent consideration
7,066,699
7,311,949
|Put option obligation
6,650,000
11,400,000
|Operating lease liabilities
17,104,784
18,079,469
|Other liabilities
21,775,004
20,800,186
|Total liabilities
844,802,180
804,131,470
|Equity
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $.0001 par value, liquidation preference of $25.00 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,113,527 and 4,496,345 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; redemption value of $127,838,175 and $112,408,625, respectively
511
450
|Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized; 17,621,244 and 15,621,562 shares issued, 15,198,402 and 13,198,720 shares outstanding, respectively
1,761
1,559
|Class B common stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 7,654,506 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
766
766
|Additional paid-in capital
373,720,902
355,185,280
|Deficit
(306,329,579
)
(247,752,446
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
(41,708
)
47,528
|Class A common stock held in treasury, at cost (2,422,842 and 2,422,842 shares, respectively)
(28,165,913
)
(28,165,913
)
|Total stockholders' equity
39,186,740
79,317,224
|Noncontrolling interests
217,355
430,715
|Total equity
39,404,095
79,747,939
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
884,206,275
|$
883,879,409
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended Mach 31,
2023
2022
|Net revenues
|$
109,599,293
|$
29,206,197
|Costs and expenses
|Operating
96,306,368
22,575,408
|Selling, general and administrative
32,763,551
12,816,520
|Amortization and depreciation
11,183,717
1,648,258
|Management and license fees
7,852,141
2,920,620
|Total costs and expenses
148,105,777
39,960,806
|Operating loss
(38,506,484
)
(10,754,609
)
|Interest expense
16,666,259
1,310,459
|Other non-operating income, net
(694,690
)
(201,792
)
|Loss before income taxes and preferred dividends
(54,478,053
)
(11,863,276
)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
1,214,151
20,000
|Net loss before noncontrolling interests and preferred dividends
(55,692,204
)
(11,883,276
)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(127,662
)
(38,385
)
|Net loss attributable to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
(55,564,542
)
(11,844,891
)
|Less: preferred dividends
3,012,591
2,282,069
|Net loss available to common stockholders
|$
(58,577,133
)
|$
(14,126,960
)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
(2.76
)
|$
(0.92
)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
21,249,105
15,331,743
|Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
|Reported loss per share (GAAP)
|$
(58,577,133
)
|$
(14,126,960
)
|Preferred dividends
3,012,591
2,282,069
|Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(127,662
)
38,385
|Provision for income taxes
1,214,151
20,000
|Other Taxes
252,879
80,372
|Interest Expense
16,666,259
1,310,459
|Film Library & Program Amortization
40,875,543
9,687,024
|Stock-based Compensation
914,571
996,797
|Reserve for bad debt and video returns
1,157,703
581,834
|Amortization and depreciation
11,183,717
2,004,073
|Other non-operating income
(694,690
)
(201,792
)
|Non-cash settlement of management and licensing fees
3,450,000
-
|Transitional expenses and other nonrecurring costs
747,105
989,832
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
20,075,034
|$
3,662,093
