COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenue increased 55% over the same period in 2022.

Software as a Service revenue increased 187% over the same period in 2022.

SaaS revenue increased to 30% of revenue compared to 16% of revenue for the same period in 2022.

Net Income was $112,563, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared to net loss of $20,126, or $(0.01) per fully diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $629,879, compared to $424,492 from the same period in 2022.

Three months

ended

March 31, 2023 Three months

ended

March 31, 2022 Revenues by revenue source Sale of software $ 15,293 $ 64,491 Software as a service 1,238,432 431,221 Software maintenance services 349,542 336,602 Professional services 2,299,289 1,587,948 Storage and retrieval services 284,277 283,250 Total revenues $ 4,186,833 $ 2,703,512

James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics, stated, "Intellinetics continues to deliver double-digit revenue increases, both from organic growth and prior acquisitions, with most of the increase tied to higher-margin, recurring SaaS revenue. This growth, combined with rigorous expense management and a strong overall recurring revenue base, enabled us to deliver a 48% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and positive net income. Today, Intellinetics has built a stable, profitable platform for continued robust growth as we capture share in large, and largely underserved, markets."

"Our profitability comes even after investments in technology and marketing initiatives designed to broaden industry awareness in our solutions and improve sales execution," continued Mr. DeSocio. "We continue to broaden our portfolio of products with IntelliCloud Payables Automation System (IPAS) which automates the entire invoice-to-pay-to-reconciliation AP process. Embedding our technology with ERP platforms enables us to enter new markets and scale customer acquisition. Cross-selling remains a key area of focus, and we are seeing tangible progress in expanding our wallet-share with clients. We expect to continue to grow, adding new customers and expanding relationships with existing customers, throughout 2023."

Summary - 2023 First Quarter Results

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $4,186,833 as compared with $2,703,512 for the same period in 2022. The 55% increase was largely driven by our acquisition of Yellow Folder in April 2022 combined with strong organic professional services growth in our Document Conversion segment. In addition to our acquisition growth and professional services growth, our SaaS and software maintenance revenues continued to grow. Intellinetics reported net income of $112,563 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to net loss of $20,126 for the same period in 2022, representing an improvement of $132,689. Basic and diluted net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.03. Basic and diluted net loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.01. Our adjusted EBITDA improved year over year by $205,387, which was driven by improved operations and demonstrates the value of the 2022 acquisition.

2023 Outlook

Based on management's current plans and assumptions, the Company expects to continue to grow revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis for 2023.

Conference Call

Intellinetics is holding a conference call to discuss these results on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 437-3179 or (862) 298-0702. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the call through May 29, 2023. The replay of the call can be accessed via phone by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and using replay access code 13738699.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is enabling the digital transformation. Intellinetics empowers organizations to manage, store and protect their important documents and data. The Company's flagship solution, the IntelliCloud content management platform, delivers advanced security, compliance, workflow and collaboration features critical for highly regulated, risk-intensive markets. IntelliCloud connects documents to users and the processes they support anytime, anywhere to accelerate innovation and empower organizations to think and work in new ways. In addition, Intellinetics offers business process outsourcing (BPO), document and micrographics scanning services, and records storage. From highly regulated industries like Healthcare/Human Service Providers, K-12, Public Safety, and State and Local Governments, to businesses looking to move away from paper-based processes, Intellinetics is the all-in-one, compliant, document management solution. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business and growth, future profitability, future market share, future revenues, including 2023 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, outlook, and future expansion with new and existing customers, cross-selling efforts and other synergies associated with our acquisition of Yellow Folder and the success of our integration efforts; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics' business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures, economic downturn, Intellinetics' ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics' cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics' solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics' most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Intellinetics uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity. Intellinetics urges investors to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP Net Loss, which is included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Intellinetics' financial performance.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful performance measure and is used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, any income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, note conversion and note or equity offer warrant or stock expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and transaction costs.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 112,563 $ (20,126 ) Interest expense, net 171,436 112,601 Depreciation and amortization 227,718 117,302 Stock-based compensation 118,162 80,460 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 64,204 Transaction costs - 70,051 Adjusted EBITDA $ 629,879 $ 424,492

Recurring Revenue: Recognized revenue for any applicable period that we characterize as being recurring in nature, without regard to contract start or end dates or renewal rates. It includes the following revenue types: SaaS subscription agreements, maintenance contracts related to perpetual software licenses, storage and retrieval services, and professional services revenues in the nature of business process outsourcing. It excludes revenues of a type that are not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses, most document conversion services, and other professional services that are project based. Recurring revenue is not determined by reference to deferred revenue, unbilled revenue, or any other GAAP financial measure over any period, so the Company has not reconciled the Recurring Revenues to any GAAP measure. Recurring revenue should not be extrapolated into a precise prediction of future revenues, because it does not take into account our contract start and end dates and our renewal rates. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Intellinetics' recurring revenue streams versus prior periods.

Reconciliation of revenues to recurring revenues: For the three months ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues as reported: Sale of software $ 15,293 $ 64,491 Software as a service 1,238,432 431,221 Software maintenance services 349,542 336,602 Professional services 2,299,289 1,587,948 Storage and retrieval services 284,277 283,250 Total revenues $ 4,186,833 $ 2,703,512

Revenues - recurring only: Sale of software - recurring $ - $ - Software as a service - recurring 1,177,333 366,262 Software maintenance services - recurring 349,542 336,602 Professional services - recurring 669,685 663,905 Storage and retrieval services - recurring 235,001 202,221 Total recurring revenues $ 2,431,561 $ 1,568,990 Revenues - non-recurring only: Sale of software - non-recurring only $ 15,293 $ 64,491 Software as a service - non-recurring only1 61,099 64,959 Software maintenance services - non-recurring only - - Professional services - non-recurring only 1,629,604 924,043 Storage and retrieval services - non-recurring only 49,276 81,029 Total non-recurring revenues $ 1,755,272 $ 1,134,522 Total recurring and non-recurring revenues $ 4,186,833 $ 2,703,512 Note 1 - Software as a service non-recurring revenue is comprised of professional services setup fees which are recognized ratably over the initial contract period. They do not renew, and are therefore non-recurring. Under ASC 606, they are deemed essential to the functionality of the subscription Software as a service, and are therefore recognized together with the subscription Software as a service revenue.

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,419,138 $ 2,696,481 Accounts receivable, net 1,182,523 1,121,083 Accounts receivable, unbilled 887,742 596,410 Parts and supplies, net 81,455 73,221 Contract assets 80,577 80,378 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 327,198 325,466 Total current assets 3,978,633 4,893,039 Property and equipment, net 1,029,127 1,068,706 Right of use assets, operating 3,070,782 3,200,191 Right of use asset, finance 147,574 154,282 Intangible assets, net 4,292,069 4,419,646 Goodwill 5,789,821 5,789,821 Other assets 491,464 417,457 Total assets $ 18,799,470 $ 19,943,142 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 368,797 $ 370,300 Accrued compensation 604,260 411,683 Accrued expenses 153,677 114,902 Lease liabilities, operating - current 708,573 692,074 Lease liability, finance - current 22,918 22,493 Deferred revenues 2,182,276 2,754,064 Earnout liabilities - current - 700,000 Notes payable - current 696,459 936,966 Total current liabilities 4,736,960 6,002,482 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable - net of current portion 2,116,087 2,085,035 Notes payable - related party 536,964 529,084 Lease liabilities, operating - net of current portion 2,482,692 2,624,608 Lease liability, finance - net of current portion 127,240 133,131 Total long-term liabilities 5,262,983 5,371,858 Total liabilities 9,999,943 11,374,340 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 4,073,757 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 4,074 4,074 Additional paid-in capital 30,297,179 30,179,017 Accumulated deficit (21,501,726 ) (21,614,289 ) Total stockholders' equity 8,799,527 8,568,802 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,799,470 $ 19,943,142

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Sale of software $ 15,293 $ 64,491 Software as a service 1,238,432 431,221 Software maintenance services 349,542 336,602 Professional services 2,299,289 1,587,948 Storage and retrieval services 284,277 283,250 Total revenues 4,186,833 2,703,512 Cost of revenues: Sale of software 8,181 26,193 Software as a service 220,640 91,249 Software maintenance services 16,716 18,300 Professional services 1,187,116 848,167 Storage and retrieval services 108,341 87,766 Total cost of revenues 1,540,994 1,071,675 Gross profit 2,645,839 1,631,837 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,554,611 935,691 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 64,204 Transaction costs - 70,051 Sales and marketing 579,511 352,114 Depreciation and amortization 227,718 117,302 Total operating expenses 2,361,840 1,539,362 Income from operations 283,999 92,475 Interest expense (171,436 ) (112,601 ) Net income (loss) $ 112,563 $ (20,126 ) Basic net income (loss) per share: $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Diluted net income per (loss) share: $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,073,757 2,830,899 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,695,106 2,830,899

INTELLINETICS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 112,563 $ (20,126 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in / provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 227,718 117,302 Bad debt expense (recovery) 20,102 (2,097 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 49,997 25,935 Amortization of debt discount 11,378 26,666 Amortization of right of use asset, financing 6,709 - Stock issued for services - 57,500 Stock option compensation 118,162 22,960 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 64,204 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (81,542 ) 279,757 Accounts receivable, unbilled (291,332 ) (29,204 ) Parts and supplies (8,234 ) 10,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,931 ) (63,583 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 229,849 85,739 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 3,992 8,286 Deferred compensation - (20,166 ) Deferred revenues (571,788 ) (58,583 ) Total adjustments (286,920 ) 525,694 Net cash used in / provided by operating activities (174,357 ) 505,568 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalization of internal use software (112,208 ) (29,397 ) Purchases of property and equipment (22,361 ) (56,043 ) Net cash used in investing activities (134,569 ) (85,440 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of earnout liabilities (700,000 ) - Principal payments on financing lease liability (5,467 ) - Repayment of notes payable (262,950 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (968,417 ) - Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,277,343 ) 420,128 Cash - beginning of period 2,696,481 1,752,630 Cash - end of period $ 1,419,138 $ 2,172,758 $ 2,172,758 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 116,110 $ 60,000 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 2,499 $ 1,303

Contacts

FNK IR

Tom Baumann / Rob Fink

646.349.6641 / 646.809.4048

INLX@fnkir.com



Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170 investors@intellinetics.com