SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), parent company of ReposiTrak, the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and year-to-date for the period ended March 31, 2023.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Third quarter total revenue increased 6% to $4.8 million from $4.6 million.
- Recurring revenue increased 6% for the quarter and represented 99.7% of total revenue.
- Total quarterly operating expense decreased 2% to $3.3 million from $3.4 million.
- Quarterly operating income increased 29% to $1.5 million from $1.2 million last year.
- Quarterly GAAP net income increased 53% to $1.7 million from $1.1 million last year.
- Quarterly net income to common shareholders was $1.5 million, up 61% from $0.9 million last year.
- Quarterly EPS of $0.08, up 60% from $0.05 last year.
- During the quarter, the Company repurchased 74,150 shares at an average price of $5.79 for a total of $429,271 during the quarter.
Fiscal Year-to-Date Financial Highlights:
- Fiscal year-to-date revenue increased 6% to $14.3 million from $13.5 million.
- Recurring revenue increased 7% year-to-date and represented 99.6% of total revenue.
- Total year-to-date operating expense increased 2% to $10.4 million from $10.2 million.
- Year-to-date operating income increased 19% to $3.9 million from $3.3 million last year.
- Year-to-date GAAP net income increased 45% to $4.2 million from $2.9 million last year
- Year-to-date net income to common shareholders was $3.8 million, up 53% from $2.5 million last year.
- Year-to-date EPS of $0.20, up 54% from $0.13 last year.
- Year-to-date cash from operations of $7.1 million, up 75% from $4.0 million last year.
- Cash at March 31, 2023 was $22.9 million.
Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, "I believe our financial performance speaks for itself. The results from our long standing, customer-centric strategy ensure our customers' success with our services, while maintaining and deepening our relationship is driving growth. To that end, we have expanded our sales organization with the addition of senior customer relationship managers with deep, relevant and diversified industry experience, and augmented our senior management team, adding depth across virtually every functional area of the business. These additions have enabled us to solve real and important business problems for our customers. Solving those real problems for our customers is expanding our business."
Mr. Fields continued, "Most of our growth is due to expanding the services to our existing customer network. However, we have added new customers and, importantly, we are already generating modest revenue from our ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN), well ahead of schedule. We now have more than 3,000 grocery stores, about 1,100 suppliers and over 20 distribution centers committed to rolling out on our network, with just a fraction of the total suppliers onboarded. This represents about 8% of the retail grocery industry, just a small piece of the market we believe we will ultimately secure. We are now increasing our attention to other vertical markets affected by the FDA traceability rule, such as restaurants, and convenience stores."
"Improved sales execution is facilitating an increase in cross-selling, which should accelerate our fiscal 2024 revenue growth," added Mr. Fields. "Based on signed agreements already in-hand, we expect accelerated top-line growth to bring our growth rates in line with the 10-20% average we target, especially as the headwinds from de-emphasizing non-core revenue is largely behind us. With increasing benefits from the initial RTN revenue, we have growing confidence that fiscal 2024 will be a year of accelerating revenue growth and increased profitability."
Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results (three months ended March 31, 2023, vs. three months ended March 31, 2022):
Total revenue was up 6% to $4.82 million as compared to $4.56 million in the prior-year third quarter. Recurring revenue grew 6%. Total operating expense was $3.30 million, down 2% compared to $3.38 million last year, reflecting a 22% decrease in general and administrative expense, partially offset by investments in traceability and other growth initiatives. GAAP net income was $1.66 million compared to $1.09 million. Net income to common shareholders was $1.52 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $941,000, or $0.05 per diluted share.
Fiscal Year-to-Date Financial Results (nine months ended March 31, 2023, vs. nine months ended March 31, 2022):
Total revenue was $14.30 million, up 6% as compared to $13.47 million in the prior-year period. Total operating expense of $10.37 million was up 2% compared to $10.17 million last year. GAAP net income was $4.21 million compared to $2.91 million. Net income to common shareholders was $3.77 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to $2.47 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.
Return of Capital:
In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 74,150 shares at an average price of $5.79 for a total of $429,271. The Company has approximately $9.8 million remaining on the $21 million total buyback authorization since inception.
In September 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.015 per share ($0.06 per year). Quarterly cash dividends will be paid to shareholders on or about 45 days following each quarterly period with the June 30 dividend expected to be paid in August.
Balance Sheet:
The Company had $22.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023, compared to $21.5 million at June 30, 2022. The Company had nothing drawn on its working line of credit as of March 31, 2023 compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2022.
About Park City Group:
Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.
Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. ("Park City Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Park City's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
22,941,493
$
21,460,948
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $168,699 and $206,093 at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
2,242,187
3,165,200
Contract asset - unbilled current portion
285,474
649,433
Prepaid expense and other current assets
518,458
1,307,128
Total Current Assets
25,987,612
26,582,709
Property and equipment, net
1,128,022
764,517
Other Assets:
Deposits and other assets
22,414
22,414
Prepaid expense - less current portion
50,988
82,934
Contract asset - unbilled long-term portion
108,052
108,052
Operating lease - right-of-use asset
325,493
368,512
Customer relationships
295,650
394,200
Goodwill
20,883,886
20,883,886
Capitalized software costs, net
776,695
114,488
Total Other Assets
22,463,178
21,974,486
Total Assets
$
49,578,812
$
49,321,712
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
380,826
$
690,638
Accrued liabilities
1,662,400
1,206,284
Contract liability - deferred revenue
1,562,774
1,555,143
Lines of credit
-
2,590,907
Operating lease liability - current
57,502
53,862
Notes payable and financing leases - current
219,262
-
Total current liabilities
3,882,764
6,096,834
Long-term liabilities
Operating lease liability - less current portion
278,401
321,818
Notes payable and financing leases - less current portion
200,770
-
Total liabilities
4,361,935
6,418,652
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized;
Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022;
6,254
6,254
Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
2,124
2,124
Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,350,765 and 18,460,538 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively
183,510
184,608
Additional paid-in capital
68,022,970
68,653,361
Accumulated deficit
(22,997,981
)
(25,943,287
)
Total stockholders' equity
45,216,877
42,903,060
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
49,578,812
$
49,321,712
PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
4,824,101
$
4,555,906
$
14,295,091
$
13,469,170
Operating expense:
Cost of services and product support
840,272
773,651
2,539,618
2,437,351
Sales and marketing
1,239,946
1,229,677
3,667,017
3,570,606
General and administrative
916,237
1,178,649
3,392,056
3,484,307
Depreciation and amortization
305,864
197,393
771,030
676,324
Total operating expense
3,302,319
3,379,370
10,369,721
10,168,588
Income from operations
1,521,782
1,176,536
3,925,370
3,300,582
Other income (expense):
Interest income
275,941
24,975
554,299
167,015
Interest expense
(9,771
)
(13,919
)
(52,481
)
(20,120
)
Unrealized (loss) on short term investments
35,068
(65,889
)
(3,753
)
(328,987
)
Other gain (loss)
-
(5,649
)
70,047
(88,730
)
Income before income taxes
1,823,020
1,116,054
4,493,482
3,029,760
(Provision) for income taxes:
(160,000
)
(28,038
)
(280,006
)
(122,859
)
Net income
1,663,020
1,088,016
4,213,476
2,906,901
Dividends on preferred stock
(146,611
)
(146,611
)
(439,833
)
(439,833
)
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
1,516,409
$
941,405
$
3,773,643
$
2,467,068
Weighted average shares, basic
18,394,000
19,019,000
18,408,000
19,255,000
Weighted average shares, diluted
18,751,000
19,422,000
18,702,000
19,579,000
Basic income per share
$
0.08
$
0.05
$
0.20
$
0.13
Diluted income per share
$
0.08
$
0.05
$
0.20
$
0.13
PARK CITY GROUP, INC.
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
4,213,476
$
2,906,901
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
771,030
676,324
Amortization of operating right of use asset
43,019
312,826
Stock compensation expense
315,216
320,199
Bad debt expense
1,200,000
391,667
Gain on disposal of assets
-
(24,737
)
Loss on sale of property and equipment
-
107,820
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivables
86,972
198,430
Long-term receivables, prepaids and other assets
655,391
(414,998
)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable
(309,812
)
26,210
Operating lease liability
(39,777
)
(306,798
)
Accrued liabilities
122,744
52,441
Deferred revenue
7,631
(213,321
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,065,890
4,032,964
Cash flows from investing activities:
Sale of property and equipment
-
1,374,085
Capitalization of software costs
(769,243
)
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(133,944
)
(50,823
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(903,187
)
1,323,262
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net (decrease) increase in lines of credit
(2,590,907
)
(2,614,133
)
Common Stock buyback/retirement
(981,194
)
(5,212,452
)
Proceeds from employee stock plan
92,728
109,177
Dividends paid
(993,037
)
(439,833
)
Payments on notes payable and capital leases
(209,748
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,682,158
)
(8,157,241
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,480,545
(2,801,015
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
21,460,948
24,070,322
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
22,941,493
$
21,269,307
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
264,486
$
172,342
Cash paid for interest
$
52,481
$
21,607
Cash paid for operating leases
$
53,015
$
66,871
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Common stock to pay accrued liabilities
$
256,977
$
234,447
Dividends accrued on preferred stock
$
489,833
$
439,833
