Revenue increased to $275 million, up 6% from $258 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Gross profit margin of 6.9%, compared to 1.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Operating income increased to $3.4 million, compared to an operating loss of $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net loss of $4.7 million, compared to a net loss of $13.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Adjusted net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $13.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (1)

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.7 million, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (1)

Backlog of $2.9 billion, up 43% compared to $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2022.

New awards of $170 million, compared to $41 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(1) Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations for our Non-GAAP financial measures, including, "Adjusted Net Loss," "Adjusted Net Loss Per Share," and "Adjusted EBITDA"

Southland's President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Renda, said, " Our first quarter results for 2023 reflect a good start to the year, with revenue increasing by 6% and margins expanding from 1.9% to 6.9% from the prior year. We continue to see elevated demand for our services with limited competition as opportunities with funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act accelerate."

2023 First Quarter Results

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue $ 274,829 $ 258,486 Cost of construction 255,886 253,555 Gross profit 18,943 4,931 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 15,571 14,299 Operating income (loss) 3,372 (9,368 ) (Loss) gain on investments, net (32 ) 280 Other expense, net (2,599 ) (576 ) Interest expense (3,254 ) (1,967 ) Loss before income taxes (2,513 ) (11,631 ) Income tax expense 1,753 1,342 Net loss (4,266 ) (12,973 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 398 628 Net loss attributable to Southland Holdings Stockholders $ (4,664 ) $ (13,601 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic (1) $ (0.11 ) Diluted (1) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic (1) 44,407,831 Diluted (1) 44,407,831

(1) The structure of Southland's historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $274.8 million, an increase of $16.3 million, or 6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $18.9 million, an increase of $14.0 million, or 284%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. Our gross profit margin increased from 1.9% to 6.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Selling, general, and administrative costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were $15.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was driven by $1.0 million of expenses related to becoming a public company.

Segment Revenue

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 % of Total % of Total Segment Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Civil $ 72,989 26.6 % $ 75,043 29.0 % Transportation 201,840 73.4 % 183,443 71.0 % Total revenue $ 274,829 100.0 % $ 258,486 100.0 %

Segment Gross Profit

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 % of Segment % of Segment Segment Gross Profit Revenue Gross Profit Revenue Civil $ 8,766 12.0 % $ 6,967 9.3 % Transportation 10,177 5.0 % (2,036 ) (1.1 ) % Gross profit $ 18,943 6.9 % $ 4,931 1.9 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,930 $ 57,915 Restricted cash 14,621 14,076 Accounts receivable, net 178,723 135,678 Retainage receivables 126,092 122,682 Contract assets 543,147 512,906 Other current assets 24,083 24,047 Total current assets 915,596 867,304 Property and equipment, net 108,857 114,084 Right-of-use assets 18,657 16,893 Investments - unconsolidated entities 116,920 113,724 Investments - limited liability companies 2,590 2,590 Investments - private equity 3,319 3,261 Goodwill 1,528 1,528 Intangible assets, net 2,057 2,218 Other noncurrent assets 3,391 3,703 Total noncurrent assets 257,319 258,001 Total assets 1,172,915 1,125,305 Accounts payable $ 166,203 $ 126,385 Retainage payable 34,828 33,677 Accrued liabilities 114,184 121,584 Current portion of long-term debt 52,718 46,322 Short-term lease liabilities 16,678 16,572 Contract liabilities 138,800 131,557 Total current liabilities 523,411 476,097 Long-term debt 242,669 227,278 Long-term lease liabilities 10,556 10,032 Deferred tax liabilities 2,878 3,392 Other noncurrent liabilities 119,981 48,622 Total long-term liabilities 376,084 289,324 Total liabilities 899,495 765,421 Noncontrolling interest 10,712 10,446 Members' capital - 327,614 Preferred stock - 24,400 Common stock 8 - APIC 269,436 - Accumulated deficit (4,664 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,072 ) (2,576 ) Total equity 273,420 359,884 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,172,915 $ 1,125,305

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) Year Ended (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (4,266 ) $ (12,973 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 8,560 11,667 Deferred taxes (514 ) 63 Change in fair value of earnout liability 2,936 - Gain on sale of assets (967 ) (251 ) Foreign currency remeasurement gain (5 ) (156 ) Earnings from equity method investments (3,242 ) (765 ) TZC Investment present value accretion (603 ) (580 ) Loss (gain) on trading securities, net 32 (280 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (49,278 ) (19,363 ) Contract assets (30,306 ) (3,029 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 119 2,602 ROU assets (1,764 ) (2,371 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 33,705 786 Contract liabilities 7,241 (12,247 ) Operating lease liabilities 1,820 2,347 Other 1,753 (3,137 ) Net cash used in operating activities (34,779 ) (37,687 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed assets (1,166 ) (714 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 1,295 521 Purchase of trading securities (81 ) - Proceeds from the sale of trading securities - 357 Capital contribution to investees - (1,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 48 (836 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on line of credit 3,000 30,000 Borrowings on notes payable 181 115 Payments on notes payable (12,382 ) (10,367 ) Advances from related parties (493 ) (247 ) Payments to related parties 6 1,252 Payments on finance lease (1,189 ) (2,088 ) Distributions (110 ) (1,542 ) Proceeds from merger of Legato II and Southland Holdings, LLC 17,088 - Net cash provided by financing activities 6,101 17,123 Effect of exchange rate on cash 190 (401 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (28,440 ) (21,801 ) Beginning of period 71,991 111,242 End of period $ 43,551 $ 89,441 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes $ 87 $ 421 Cash paid for interest $ 3,230 $ 5,415 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Lease assets obtained in exchange for new leases $ 6,416 $ 6,894 Assets obtained in exchange for notes payable $ 2,299 $ - Issuance of post-merger earn out shares 35,000 - Dividend financed with notes payable $ 50,000 $ -

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stock Reconciliation Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands except shares and per share data) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted net loss attributable to common stock: Net loss attributable to common stock (GAAP as reported) $ (4,664 ) $ (13,601 ) Adjustments: Transaction related costs 1,035 - Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense 2,936 - Income tax impact of adjustments (1) (774 ) - Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,467 ) $ (13,601 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (2) Basic and diluted (2) 44,407,831 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ (0.11 ) Adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders (2) $ (0.03 ) (1) The income tax impact of adjustments that are subject to tax is determined using the incremental statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions to which each adjustment relates for the respective periods. (2) The structure of Southland's historical common equity structure was in the form of membership percentages and no shares were issued. As such, reporting periods prior to the three months ended March 31, 2023 will not present share or per share data. Basic net loss per share is the same as diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended March 31, 2023, because the inclusion of potential shares of common stock would have been anti-dilutive for the period presented

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net loss $ (4,664 ) $ (13,601 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,560 11,667 Income taxes 1,753 1,342 Interest expense 3,254 1,967 Interest income (137 ) (11 ) Transaction related costs 1,035 - Contingent earnout consideration non-cash expense 2,936 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,737 $ 1,364

Backlog (Amounts in thousands) Backlog Balance December 31, 2022 $ 2,973,886 New contracts, change orders, and adjustments 170,070 Gross backlog 3,143,956 Less: contract revenue recognized in 2023 (282,122 ) Balance March 31, 2023 $ 2,861,834

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

For more information, please visit Southland's website at www.southlandholdings.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain unaudited financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including but not limited to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), backlog, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Note that other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore such financial measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Southland believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Southland's financial condition and results of operations. Southland also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which items of expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Southland's current and historical results: adjusted net loss per share attributable to common stock (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net loss per share attributable to common stock; and adjusted net loss attributable to common stock, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures) to net loss attributable to common stock.

