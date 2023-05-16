In the second week of May, the solar photovoltaic energy production registered a record maximum hourly value in Portugal, adding to the streak of records for this technology in Europe during 2023. In the electricity markets, the prices remained stable with an upward trend, except in the MIBEL and the Nordic markets where the prices decreased. Zero price hours were registered at the weekend in the MIBEL market and negative ones in the Netherlands. Gas futures registered the lowest price since July 2021.In the week of May 8, solar energy production increased compared to the previous week in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...