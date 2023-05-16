Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023

WKN: A2ANRX | ISIN: LV0000101590 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HM
Stuttgart
16.05.23
10:30 Uhr
8,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2023 | 10:46
63 Leser
Suspension of trading in AS "HansaMatrix" shares and flush of the order book will take place on May 17, 2023 after trading session

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia on May 3, 2023 has made a decision
to allow SIA Emsco to organize the final takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix"
shares. According to the final takeover bid prospectus, the Record date is the
10th business day after the Prospectus is published on Nasdaq Riga website,
thus - May 19, 2023. Considering the settlement cycle of automatically matched
trades (T+2), May 17, 2023 is the last trading day with the shares of AS
"HansaMatrix". 

On May 16, 2023 Nasdaq Riga, according to Nasdaq Baltic Members Rules, decided
to suspend trading in AS "HansaMatrix" (HMX1R, ISIN kods: LV0000101590) shares
and flush the order book on May 17, 2023 after the end of the trading session. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
