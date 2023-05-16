Parade Capacity Management Software: Parade and Tranztec Partnership Brings the Powers of Connectivity and Automation to Freight Brokers

Integrating Freight Brokerage TMS to Capacity Management Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Parade, the freight industry's leading provider of capacity management solutions, announced a partnership with Tranztec, an industry-leading transportation integration platform. This partnership will allow mutual customers access to customizable integration that takes a fraction of the time of traditional integration between freight tech platforms.

"We are very excited to be partnering with a cutting edge partner like Parade and look forward to powering their solution with our best in class integration platform. This partnership really is a great complimentary match that will let each side bring a ton of value which will ultimately benefit our mutual customers," stated Adam Koltnow, President at Tranztec.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Tranztec. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Parade as we join forces with Tranztec, a leader in logistics solutions. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry. We are excited about the immense value we will bring to our mutual customers and look forward to a successful journey with Tranztec," stated by Kelly Gindlesperger, Partner Manager at Parade.

This partnership brings a lot to the table for mutual customers. Integration between Parade and Tranztec will be fully customizable, allowing customers to send loads directly to the customer's Parade private load board. Carrier data flows from the TMS, as well, and when something changes in Parade, that carrier information flows directly back into the TMS. Parade's Book Now function can be streamlined, with rate cons being sent automatically to a qualified booking carrier. These smoother transitions will allow brokers to develop more streamlined workflows and add visibility.

About Tranztec

Founded in 2001, Tranztec Solutions is a leading transportation and logistics technology company that provides an open platform for transportation services connectivity and visibility. With over 150 connectors to leading transportation solutions, Tranztec optimizes transportation operations for businesses of all sizes and serves clients throughout the supply chain all across North America, processing hundreds of millions of transactions per day. To learn more, visit www.tranztec.com.

About Parade

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Freight brokers grow profits with Parade by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai.

