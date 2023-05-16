Returnable Packaging Market to Reach $173.05 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global returnable packaging market size is expected to reach USD 173.05 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the expanding key end-use industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, and others.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Plastic has emerged as a dominating material in the market for returnable packaging with a majority share in 2022 and is expected to maintain a leading position by 2030, owing to its wide application in the food & beverage and healthcare industries, due to its unique properties such as anti-shock during shipping the products.

Pallets recorded the largest market share in 2022 in the products segment, due to their higher compatibility, structural integrity, and easy cleaning properties. However, the lack of international standards and uniformity in the sizes of pallets is expected to challenge material handling and transportation corporations.

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry requires packing products like pallets, containers, FIBCs, drums, and barrels for the transportation of chemicals, medicines, drugs, and vaccines in bulk quantities.

The increasing aging population in countries like Japan , Germany , Italy , Portugal , and other European economies are expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment, which is expected to drive demand for returnable packaging from the healthcare end-use industry.

, , , , and other European economies are expected to increase the demand for pharmaceutical products and healthcare equipment, which is expected to drive demand for returnable packaging from the healthcare end-use industry. However, the growing adoption of single-use flexible packaging and several shortcomings of returnable packaging, such as expensiveness in comparison to other single-trip products, restrains the market growth to some extent.

New product developments, coupled with mergers & acquisitions and capacity expansions, are some of the strategies adopted by industry players. For instance, during the 2022 Plastics Caps & Closures conference in September, the Orbis Corporation showcased its reusable packaging solutions designed to address the unique requirements of the primary packaging supply chain that includes bulk containers, pallets, and boxes.

Read 130-page full market research report, "Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Plastics, Metal), By Product (Pallets, IBCs), By End-use (Food & Beverage, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Returnable Packaging Market Growth & Trends

Returnable packaging products offer numerous benefits to end-use companies, in comparison to single-use or expendable packaging products. Even though the procurement cost of returnable packaging is significantly higher than that of single-use packaging, it is reused multiple times, unlike single-use packaging, which will eliminate the recurring costs of packaging production. Besides, using similar containers for longer duration reduces the cost per trip and thus, returnable packaging proves to be cost-efficient in the longer term.

Food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles are among the major end-use industries for returnable packaging. In these sectors, returnable packaging products such as pallets, crates, IBCs, dunnage, and others are mainly utilized for internal handling (within the manufacturing plant) of raw materials, semi-finished, and finished goods, as well as for the transportation of finished goods from the manufacturing plant to distribution and retail center. Therefore, expanding manufacturing and distribution activities within the food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and automobile industries is expected to directly fuel the demand for returnable packaging products.

Furthermore, the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. Growing aging population, especially in developed countries such as Japan, France, Germany, and others; increasing health consciousness among consumers; improving healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and China; and high emphasis on the strengthening of the healthcare sector, coupled with the introduction of various healthcare insurance schemes by governments globally, are primarily driving the pharmaceutical industry.

Industry players are adopting several strategies, including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements to expand the customer base and individual market share. For instance,in September 2022, CHEP and Cabka collaborated to supply reusable containers out of recycled plastics. These containers are customized to CHEP's performance requirements and are set to maximize the use of recycled materials, facilitating a fully circular approach.

Returnable Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global returnable packaging market based on material, product, end-use, and region

Returnable Packaging Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Returnable Packaging Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Pallets

Crates

IBCs

Drums & Barrels

Dunnage

Others

Returnable Packaging Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Healthcare

Others

Returnable Packaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players in the Returnable Packaging Market

ORBIS Corporation

NEFAB GROUP

PPS Midlands Limited

Tri-pack Packaging Systems Ltd.

Amatech, Inc.

CHEP

Celina

UBEECO Packaging Solutions

RPR Inc.

RPP Containers

IPL, Inc.

Schoeller Allibert

