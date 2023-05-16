mindzie, inc.: mindzie Launches New MuleSoft Integration

mindzie's new MuleSoft Certified Connector for mindzie studio helps companies create seamless digital experiences, faster.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / mindzie today announced a new MuleSoft Certified Connector for mindzie studio. Accessible in the MuleSoft Anypoint Exchange, this new connector will allow companies to simplify integration to mindzie's low-code process mining platform and leverage business process intelligence to map, analyze, and optimize workflows.

Process intelligence is becoming one of the fastest-adopted technologies by businesses. Its ability to provide a new level of insight into how organizations operate, and where the opportunities are to improve, is helping transform companies across a wide variety of industries.

With this new integration, organizations will be able to seamlessly access the data they need from a wide variety of systems and leverage mindzie's low-code process mining platform to quickly identify ways to drive efficiency, monitor compliance, and improve working capital. The new integration drives automation through MuleSoft RPA.

"The combination of MuleSoft's ability to connect to a wide variety of systems and Robotic Process Automation solution with mindzie's process mining platform provides customers a turnkey solution for digital transformation," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "Customers will have the ability to extract and transform data, analyze their business processes to identify opportunities for improvement, and automate to reduce costs and drive efficiency all from an integrated toolset."

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Amy Kodl, Senior Vice President, Alliances & Channels, Salesforce. "mindzie's integration allows MuleSoft customers to enable teams to integrate apps and data and automate business processes, to innovate faster and deliver great customer and employee experiences."

MuleSoft helps businesses and developers transform into customer-first companies by enabling a single customer view across hundreds of systems and touchpoints using one unified platform. With MuleSoft, organizations can empower no-code and pro-code teams to build integrations and automations across any system, connect data for a single customer view, and discover and govern every API. The result is empowered business users who can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time to value while removing time spent on repetitive tasks and complex integrations.

MuleSoft customers can learn more about mindzie's MuleSoft Certified Connector for mindzie studio by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.mulesoft.connectors/mule4-mindzie-connector/minor/1.0/

