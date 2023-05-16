Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XS | ISIN: CNE1000002V2 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCH
Frankfurt
16.05.23
09:46 Uhr
0,483 Euro
-0,003
-0,51 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4770,50413:16
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA TELECOM
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD0,483-0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.