Researchers in China have built one of the most efficient carbon electrode perovskite solar cells ever reported to date. The device uses an organic/inorganic planar hole transport layer structure that purportedly has superior electrical contact. Researchers at China's Henan University have fabricated a perovskite solar cell based on a carbon electrode that reportedly achieves a power conversion efficiency of 20.8% while providing enhanced stability. Metal contact electrodes commonly used today can stimulate the degradation of perovskite solar cells due to the diffusion of metal impurities across ...

