Relativity Champions Purpose-Driven AI at Relativity Fest London

Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced during the opening keynote of its EMEA-focused annual conference, Relativity Fest London, steps it's taking in generative AI innovation, product updates that solve new problems at the intersection of human intelligence (HI) and AI, and key product enhancements to improve how collaboration and chat data is collected and reviewed. The company also celebrated the continued growth of its EMEA e-discovery community, launch of the Justice for Change programme in EMEA and appointment of a new EMEA leader.





Piloting Generative AI Solutions with Customers

In the opening keynote, Relativity emphasised its commitment to building AI technology responsibly, grounded by its recently released AI Principles. The company outlined steps it's taking to leverage generative and other large language models (LLM), including actively piloting GPT-4. Relativity is collaborating with select customers to evaluate the performance of these models in investigation and litigation use cases.

"We're excited to co-write the next chapter of AI innovation with our customers," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "As a leader in legal technology, we appreciate the role AI plays in data discovery, and the vital role our products play in supporting justice systems. We will proceed thoughtfully and with intention as we imagine, build, and deploy technologies that foster trust and meet the needs of our customers and partners. "

Combining AI and HI to Deliver Results for Customers

Relativity has integrated AI into its products for over a decade and has focused on the key scaling point of the industry - document review - where people empowered by AI technology come together to analyse, review and code unstructured data for use in investigation and legal matters. Keynote product highlights include:

Customers will benefit from new, self-service enabled versions of Text IQ for Data Breach and Text IQ for Personal Information (PI) targeting general availability this Autumn. These products accelerate the process to identify personal data and, in the case of data breach, consolidate individuals and their data to notify impacted parties faster.

Relativity Contracts, targeting general availability this Summer, helps customers meet regulatory requirements, reduce legal risk, and quickly analyse contracts in RelativityOne.

Review Center, launched earlier this year, empowers customers to incorporate AI into their review workstreams while leveraging streamlined administrative features and robust reporting.

Translate, launched last year, combines an intuitive user workflow so customers can quickly and securely translate documents from more than 100 languages and render in their native formats.

Helping Customers Manage the Exponential Growth of Collaboration and Chat Data

As the shape of data continues to evolve beyond traditional documents and emails, Relativity is focused on continuously improving how collaboration and chat data is collected and reviewed. Short message data in RelativityOne has increased more than 430% year-over-year and is expected to surpass the number of emails in the system in 2024.

Relativity has recently made enhancements to optimise the short message data review process, including expanding available Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) metadata fields and increasing the Processing file size to a 2GB limit for RSMF files. In March, Relativity and Cellebrite announced they're combining the power of Cellebrite LegalView and RelativityOne to simplify and streamline the inclusion of data from multiple mobile devices into formats for review.

"We are excited to work closely with Relativity to modernise and innovate digital investigations by creating seamless collect to review workflows for our customers," said Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite. "These workflows will enable customers to overcome the hurdles in the collection and processing of digital data and efficiently deliver data from multiple kinds of digital devices directly into RelativityOne. We believe in the substantial innovation that this collaboration between the two market leaders will bring to the industry, starting with the Physical Analyzer (PA), Legalview, RelativityOne integration."

Additionally, RelativityOne customers can now access a new streamlined import-export experience that allows users to upload, process, and download data at lightning-fast speeds, from one intuitive web-based application. The capability works in the background to upload large structured and unstructured data without needing to zip them or leverage multiple desktop tools. Relativity announced several new features within the Import/Export application: drag and drop interface, express transfer to support large data transfers, ability to import raw and pre-processed data, ability to create custodians on the fly, export production and saved search data to staging or local disk, and support for Microsoft Windows and macOS. Learn more about Relativity's most powerful data transfer tool in this webinar.

Celebrating Relativity's EMEA Community

RelativityOne is the global leader in e-discovery and is now available in data centres across 17 countries worldwide, eight of which are in EMEA. With 51 Relativity Masters, 48 Experts and around 1,500 active certifications, Relativity has a strong, dynamic EMEA-based e-discovery community. Additionally, the volume of data in RelativityOne in EMEA has grown exponentially, seeing almost 150% increase since 2021. The company is also growing its social impact presence in the region. Last week, Relativity announced the launch of its Justice for Change programme in EMEA, where the unique capabilities of Relativity and its ecosystem can be leveraged to positively impact racial and social justice in EMEA.

In the keynote, Relativity CEO Phil Saunders introduced new EMEA leader, Georgia Foster, who on 1st June, will take on an expanded role as Managing Director and Vice President of Sales, International. Current Managing Director and Vice President of Sales, EMEA, Steve Couling will assume the role of Vice President of Sales for North America.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate both Steve and Georgia as they take on evolved roles to support our global go-to-market motions," said Saunders. "Georgia's experience growing Relativity's overall global presence coupled with her reputation make her uniquely qualified to continue building momentum in EMEA. Her strong leadership and strategic mindset have notably boosted growth and made a substantial impact in APAC, and she will no doubt bring this same level of drive as she leads our efforts across the APAC and EMEA regions. I also look forward to seeing Steve advance his longstanding and successful career at Relativity as he takes on the exciting opportunity to further accelerate our growth in North America."

