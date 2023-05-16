Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.05.2023
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
16.05.2023 | 11:42
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME

NAV

ISIN

NAV DATE

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

99.02

GG00B90J5Z95

12th May 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 12thMay 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin+353 1 542 2519

Date: 16thMay 2023


© 2023 PR Newswire
