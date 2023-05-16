uCertify Named as 12x Finalist in SIIA EdTech CODiE Awards 2023

uCertify, a company based in Livermore, California, and a leader in interactive and hands-on career and vocational education, has been named a finalist in 12 categories at the 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards, including Best Virtual Lab, Best Education Platform, Best Virtual Learning Solution.

LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / uCertify, headquartered in Livermore, California - a leader in interactive and hands-on career and vocational education and courseware -- today announced that uCertify was named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the following categories:





uCertify Is Finalist in 12 Categories at SIIA CODiE Awards 2023

uCertify has been selected as a finalist in not one, not two, but a whopping 12 categories in the prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards.





Education Technology

Best Virtual Lab Best Education Platform Best Virtual Learning Solution Best Formative Assessment Solution Best College & Career Readiness Solution Best Learning Management System Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner Best Education Solution for Continuing Education Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution Company of the Year Award Technology Leadership Award

About uCertify

uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based, and device-enabled, teaching and learning management platform and courseware for computer science, Project Management, and IT.

uCertify was founded on the belief that we "learn by doing" and interactivity is the key to effective learning using virtual environments where students learn by doing. These environments encourage exploration and experimentation in a risk-free environment resulting in better learning.

uCertify's platform is equally effective for self-paced, instructor-led, mentor-guided, competency-based learning. uCertify supports online, remote, or blended learning.

"Being named a finalist in an impressive 12 categories at the SIIA CODiE Awards is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the educational technology space. This recognition fuels our passion to push boundaries, redefine learning experiences, and empower learners worldwide. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in education." - Prashant Gupta, CTO uCertify.

With over 1000 titles and partnerships with major publishers, uCertify offers both depth and breadth in its course offerings. uCertify provides this solution in a cloud-based environment with powerful and scalable infrastructure and 24×7 support.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association, the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. uCertify was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.

"The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

More details athttps://siia.net/codie/2023-codie-education-technology-finalists/

Contact Information

Meera Yadav

Sr. Manager, Strategic Partnerships

meera.yadav@ucertify.com

(415) 903 2366

