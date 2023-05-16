Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger! 13 x "STRONG BUY" - lukratives Einstiegsszenario!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863731 | ISIN: JP3802400006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUC
Tradegate
16.05.23
11:56 Uhr
31,000 Euro
-0,260
-0,83 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FANUC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FANUC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,63031,03013:30
30,64031,00013:30
ACCESSWIRE
16.05.2023 | 12:02
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Introducing the NEW Bantam Tools Desktop CNC milling machine Powered by FANUC!

PEEKSKILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / FANUC America and Bantam Tools collaborated to create this powerful new Desktop CNC with a FANUC industrial controller and servo motors.

Bantam Tools, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Press release picture

The New Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine Powered by FANUC is a compact and powerful machine. It is designed with a FANUC industrial controller and FANUC servo motors on all 3 axes to build industrial CNC machining skills and for experienced machinists who want a powerful tool for prototyping using the industry standard in CNC controls.

With the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine Powered by FANUC, you get the full CNC experience using the same control system that can be found on over 5 million CNC machines worldwide, without having to buy an expensive, industrial-sized machine.

Ron Lorentzen, General Manager of Bantam Tools, says that with this new machine, not only will you be able to teach and train CNC Machinists and operators how to program and operate CNCs with industry-standard FANUC controls without having to buy more expensive-heavy equipment, but it is also a powerful High-speed desktop prototyping machine capable of machining aluminum and other materials at a much higher rate than any other product in the price range.

Bantam Tools and FANUC are empowering the next generation of machinists to innovate for a better world. Join us in closing the skills gap!

Benefits:
Learn about CNC machining - Close the skills gap in manufacturing
Create custom parts and prototypes for your projects.
Rapidly create prototypes and iterate fast for a quicker time to market.
Improve your design skills.
Start your own business, and mill your ideas into reality.

If you have any questions, reach out to sales@bantamtools.com or visit our website www.bantamtools.com!

Bantam Tools, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Press release picture

Bantam Tools, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: Bantam Tools

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755013/Introducing-the-NEW-Bantam-Tools-Desktop-CNC-milling-machine-Powered-by-FANUC

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.