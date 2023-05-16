Introducing the NEW Bantam Tools Desktop CNC milling machine Powered by FANUC!

PEEKSKILL, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / FANUC America and Bantam Tools collaborated to create this powerful new Desktop CNC with a FANUC industrial controller and servo motors.

The New Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine Powered by FANUC is a compact and powerful machine. It is designed with a FANUC industrial controller and FANUC servo motors on all 3 axes to build industrial CNC machining skills and for experienced machinists who want a powerful tool for prototyping using the industry standard in CNC controls.

With the Bantam Tools Desktop CNC Milling Machine Powered by FANUC, you get the full CNC experience using the same control system that can be found on over 5 million CNC machines worldwide, without having to buy an expensive, industrial-sized machine.

Ron Lorentzen, General Manager of Bantam Tools, says that with this new machine, not only will you be able to teach and train CNC Machinists and operators how to program and operate CNCs with industry-standard FANUC controls without having to buy more expensive-heavy equipment, but it is also a powerful High-speed desktop prototyping machine capable of machining aluminum and other materials at a much higher rate than any other product in the price range.

Bantam Tools and FANUC are empowering the next generation of machinists to innovate for a better world. Join us in closing the skills gap!

Benefits:

Learn about CNC machining - Close the skills gap in manufacturing

Create custom parts and prototypes for your projects.

Rapidly create prototypes and iterate fast for a quicker time to market.

Improve your design skills.

Start your own business, and mill your ideas into reality.

If you have any questions, reach out to sales@bantamtools.com or visit our website www.bantamtools.com!

