xSuite Invoice is the only AP automation software solution available on the SAP Business Technology Platform

xSuite, the specialist for accounts payable invoice automation, today announced the launch of a new component to its AP automation software, xSuite Invoice. The new component runs on the SAP Business Technology Platform, suitable for SAP customers using the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition. SAP S/4HANA is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that helps integrate and manage business processes.

xSuite CEO and Managing Director Matthias Lemenkühler (Photo: Business Wire)

xSuite will be showcasing this new feature, as well as the latest version of its software solution, at the SAP Sapphire ASUG Annual Conference 2023, which will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, May 16 -17.

According to a customer survey conducted by xSuite, 77% of SAP customers have not yet migrated to SAP S/4HANA. Many SAP users may be considering the deployment model, such as the on-premises or private cloud SAP ERP software. However, SAP recently began offering some incentives for cloud migration, including the 2021 RISE with SAP and 2023 GROW with SAP offerings, which aim to make the migration to the cloud easier. In the same survey, xSuite learned that 38% of customers plan to convert in 2024-25.

ASUG, the American SAP User Group, reported in December of 2022 in CIO Magazine that 78% of U.S. SAP Customers are planning to use SAP S/4HANA up from 28% in 2021 from another ASUG-sponsored survey mainly due to fears of not having enough staffing, resources or time to prepare before maintenance support of SAP's ECC6 and Business Suite 7 software ends in December 2027. Other reasons companies are eager to convert is better functionality, integration and productivity overall, as well as streamlining of business processes.

The latest offering, GROW with SAP, focuses on SAP's public cloud software for SAP S/4HANA, "SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition," encouraging users to integrate add-ons via the SAP Business Technology Platform. xSuite's latest update to its invoice product offers customers maximum flexibility regardless of a customer's chosen deployment model and makes the SAP S/4HANA migration easier.

"As a company, we are closely aligned with SAP's vision of moving into the public cloud and heightened standardization to simplify business processes for our customers," said xSuite CEO and Managing Director Matthias Lemenkühler. "From the beginning, we believed the public cloud is the model of the future. That's why we started very early on to develop a solution to support AP processes in the public cloud. Today, we are proud to be the first ones to offer an invoice management solution on the SAP BTP."

xSuite is the first software vendor to offer a standardized out-of-the-box AP workflow solution based on the SAP Business Technology Platform, an additional component to the well-known xSuite Invoice product. The components on the SAP Business Technology Platform are included in the package "xSuite Invoice Premium." The new component can work with any SAP S/4HANA deployment model.

"Many companies have a 'Cloud first" strategy,' said Jan Schulze, xSuite Head of Product Management. "This often comes as a journey, from on-premises to private cloud, to public cloud. It does not matter where the SAP customer currently finds himself on this journey. When it comes to AP workflows, xSuite Invoice covers everything and makes the customer fully future-ready. The customer does not have to think about the deployment model. Instead, he can focus on what's important to him. That's why our solution covers everything."

Those attending the conference in Orlando can find the xSuite team at Booth 613. xSuite will be presenting its Business Partner Portal alongside its latest product announcement.

Event information:

SAP Sapphire ASUG Annual Conference 2023

May 16-17, 2023

Booth 613

9400 Universal Blvd, FL

Appointments and registration for the trade show: https://news.xsuite.com/en/xsuite-at-sap-sapphire-2023

Keeping Your Core Clean Through Intelligent Accounting Automation

Weds. May 17, 2023

11:30 11:50 AM ET

Breakout Theater 10

Hear how to use SAP S/4HANA Cloud to reinvent your business processes and keep a clean core, taking the automation of the accounts payable and procure-to-pay processes as an example. We compare a private-cloud approach, such as with the RISE with SAP solution, and a public-cloud approach using SAP Business Technology Platform.

About xSuite

With offices in Asia, Europe and the U.S., experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

