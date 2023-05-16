Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

(Metrics compared to first quarter of 2022)

Revenue of $387.8 million, increased 5%; increased 7% on a constant currency basis

Total Payment Volume of $33.8 billion*, increased 8%

Net loss attributable to the Company of $3.8 million, compared to $1,171.2 million

Adjusted net income of $33.1 million, compared to $37.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $107.8 million, increased 4%; increased 5% on a constant currency basis

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, commented: "We kicked off 2023 by delivering our strongest quarterly revenue since going public. Revenue increased 7% and adjusted EBITDA increased 5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, fueled by double-digit growth from our classic digital wallets as well as e-commerce. We are confident in maintaining our full year outlook and remain very pleased with the progress of our sales transformation initiative, which is driving cross-selling and higher value client wins."

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Continued to expand sales organization to drive new customer acquisition, cross-selling, multi-product sales, and geographical expansion

Welcomed Nicole Carroll as Paysafe's Chief Strategy Innovation Officer

Expanded into new iGaming markets in the U.S. (Massachusetts, Washington and Ohio); Paysafe now powers payments for iGaming operators across 27 U.S. states or jurisdictions

eCash partnership with Greyhound Lines, largest provider of long-distance bus transportation in the U.S., offering customers safe and secure cash payments when booking a trip online

Volumes exclude embedded wallet related volumes of $9.6 billion and $4.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

First Quarter of 2023 Summary of Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2023 2022 Revenue 387,849 367,668 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) 228,910 220,565 Net loss attributable to the Company (3,808 (1,171,183 Adjusted EBITDA 107,815 103,967 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.8 28.3 Adjusted net income attributable to the Company 33,076 37,261

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $387.8 million, an increase of 5%, compared to $367.7 million in the prior year period. Excluding a $7.3 million unfavorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, total revenue increased 7%. Revenue from the Merchant Solutions segment increased 8%, driven by strong growth from e-commerce as well as the SMB market in North America. Revenue from the Digital Wallets segment increased 2% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis, driven by underlying growth from iGaming and digital assets, as well as interest revenue on customer deposits, which offset the impact from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first quarter was $3.8 million, compared to $1,171.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease in net loss reflects an impairment of goodwill recognized in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $33.1 million, compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by an increase in interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $107.8 million, an increase of 4%, compared to $104.0 million in the prior year period. Excluding a $1.5 million unfavorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter was 27.8%, compared to 28.3% in the prior year period, reflecting non-recurring executive severance payments of approximately $2.0 million.

First quarter net cash used in operating activities was $119.0 million, compared to an inflow of $503.8 million in the prior year period, mainly reflecting the timing of settlement of funds payable and amounts due to customers. Free cash flow was $70.3 million, compared to $59.2 million in the prior year period, which includes the movement in customer accounts and other restricted cash which was an increase of $167.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a decrease of $450.9 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $221.7 million, total debt was $2.6 billion and net debt was $2.4 billion. Compared to December 31, 2022, total debt decreased by $32.1 million, reflecting net repayments of approximately $50 million, which was partly offset by movement in foreign exchange rates.

Summary of Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, YoY ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2023 2022 change Revenue: Merchant Solutions 208,521 192,345 8 Digital Wallets 181,448 177,827 2 Intersegment (2,120 (2,504 -15 Total Revenue 387,849 367,668 5 Adjusted EBITDA: Merchant Solutions 52,336 48,538 8 Digital Wallets 79,209 74,499 6 Corporate (23,730 (19,070 -24 Total Adjusted EBITDA 107,815 103,967 4 Adjusted EBITDA margin: Merchant Solutions 25.1 25.2 (10 bps) Digital Wallets 43.7 41.9 180 bps Total Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.8 28.3 (50 bps)

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance

($ in millions) (unaudited) Full Year 2023 Revenue $1,580 $1,600 Adjusted EBITDA $452 $462

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Paysafe Limited's ("Paysafe," "PSFE" or the "Company") actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "anticipate," "appear," "approximate," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions (or the negative version of such words or expressions) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Paysafe's expectations with respect to future performance.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. While the Company believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities; complying with and changes in money laundering regulations, financial services regulations, cryptocurrency regulations, consumer and business privacy and data use regulations or other regulations in Bermuda, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, the United States, Canada and elsewhere; risks related to our focus on specialized and high-risk verticals; geopolitical events and the economic and other impacts of such geopolitical events and the responses of governments around the world; acts of war and terrorism; the effects of global economic uncertainties, including inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, on consumer and business spending; risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in our relationships with banks, payment card networks, issuers and financial institutions; risk related to processing online payments for merchants and customers engaged in the online gambling and foreign exchange trading sectors; risks related to becoming an unwitting party to fraud or be deemed to be handling proceeds of crimes being committed by customers; the effects of chargebacks, merchant insolvency and consumer deposit settlement risk; changes to our continued financial institution sponsorships; failure to hold, safeguard or account accurately for merchant or customer funds; risks related to the availability, integrity and security of internal and external IT transaction processing systems and services; our ability to manage regulatory and litigation risks, and the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings; failure of third parties to comply with contractual obligations; changes and compliance with payment card network operating rules; substantial and increasingly intense competition worldwide in the global payments industry; risks related to developing and maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; managing our growth effectively, including growing our revenue pipeline; any difficulties maintaining a strong and trusted brand; keeping pace with rapid technological developments; risks associated with the significant influence of our principal shareholders; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; and other factors included in the "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F and in other filings we make with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events.

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

($ in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 221,687 260,219 Customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,718,800 1,866,976 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,492 and $10,558, respectively 167,153 159,324 Settlement receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,549 and $5,398, respectively 110,855 147,774 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 80,647 60,810 Total current assets 2,299,142 2,495,103 Deferred tax assets 104,538 104,538 Property, plant and equipment, net 14,294 11,947 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,903 35,509 Derivative asset 13,888 17,321 Intangible assets, net 1,263,435 1,291,458 Goodwill 2,009,126 1,999,132 Other assets noncurrent 2,297 2,048 Total assets 5,734,623 5,957,056 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities 222,079 241,529 Short-term debt 10,190 10,190 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 1,840,433 1,997,867 Operating lease liabilities current 8,104 7,953 Income taxes payable 11,325 Contingent and deferred consideration payable current 12,088 18,171 Liability for share-based compensation current 3,708 11,400 Total current liabilities 2,096,602 2,298,435 Non-current debt 2,601,125 2,633,269 Operating lease liabilities non-current 22,565 29,913 Deferred tax liabilities 126,868 118,791 Warrant liabilities 5,007 3,094 Liability for share-based compensation non-current 2,482 4,942 Contingent and deferred consideration payable non-current 9,063 8,975 Total liabilities 4,863,712 5,097,419 Commitments and contingent liabilities Total shareholders' equity 870,911 859,637 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,734,623 5,957,056

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Revenue 387,849 367,668 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 158,939 147,103 Selling, general and administrative 128,311 130,568 Depreciation and amortization 63,547 63,423 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 82 1,205,731 Restructuring and other costs 1,990 12,591 Operating income (loss) 34,980 (1,191,748 Other income, net 2,547 3,478 Interest expense, net (37,456 (25,956 Income (loss) before taxes 71 (1,214,226 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,879 (43,414 Net loss (3,808 (1,170,812 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 371 Net loss attributable to the Company (3,808 (1,171,183 Net loss per share attributable to the Company basic and diluted (0.06 (19.41 Net loss (3,808 (1,170,812 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of $0: Gain on foreign currency translation 2,174 14,396 Total comprehensive loss (1,634 (1,156,416 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 371 Total comprehensive loss attributable to the Company (1,634 (1,156,787

Paysafe Limited Consolidated Net (loss) income per share attributable to the Company

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Numerator ($ in thousands) Net loss attributable to the Company basic and diluted (3,808 (1,171,183 Denominator (in millions) Weighted average shares basic and diluted 61.0 60.3 Net loss per share attributable to the Company Basic and diluted (0.06 (19.41

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (3,808 (1,170,812 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 63,547 63,423 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (5,598 2,364 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 7,782 (49,601 Interest expense, net 8,563 11,202 Share-based compensation 7,216 13,970 Other income, net (3,189 (1,815 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 82 1,205,731 Allowance for credit losses and other 3,923 5,888 Non-cash lease expense 2,243 2,269 Movements in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (12,766 (14,529 Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and related party receivables (11,947 (5,151 Settlement receivables, net 38,223 22,447 Accounts payable, other liabilities, and related party payables (15,752 (1,189 Funds payable and amounts due to customers (177,198 418,944 Income tax payable (20,282 707 Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (118,961 503,848 Cash flows in investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (2,732 (650 Purchase of merchant portfolios (4,399 (10,364 Purchase of other intangible assets (27,636 (19,989 Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiary (424,722 Receipts under derivative financial instruments, net 2,224 Net cash flows used in investing activities (32,543 (455,725 Cash flows from financing activities Cash settled equity awards (484 (154 Repurchases of shares withheld for taxes (3,690 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 3 Repurchase of borrowings (57,386 Proceeds from loans and borrowings 25,781 50,000 Repayments of loans and borrowings (13,329 (60,885 Payment of debt issuance costs (6,261 Proceeds under line of credit 225,000 150,000 Repayments under line of credit (225,000 (150,000 Contingent and deferred consideration paid (6,475 (1,436 Net cash flows used in financing activities (55,583 (18,733 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 20,379 (31,068 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash during the period (186,708 (1,678 Cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash at beginning of the period 2,127,195 1,971,718 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period, including customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,940,487 1,970,040

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 221,687 258,046 Customer accounts and other restricted cash, net 1,718,800 1,711,994 Total cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash, net 1,940,487 1,970,040

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. This includes Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization), Gross Profit Margin (excluding depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP").

Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) is defined as revenue less cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization). Gross Profit Margin (excluding depreciation and amortization) is defined as Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue. Management believes Gross Profit to be a useful profitability measure to assess the performance of our businesses and ability to manage cost.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) before the impact of income tax (benefit)/expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets, restructuring and other costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of a subsidiaries and other assets, net, and other income/(expense), net. These adjustments also include certain costs and transaction items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful profitability measure to assess the performance of our businesses and improves the comparability of operating results across reporting periods.

Adjusted net income excludes the impact of certain non-operational and non-cash items. Adjusted net income is defined as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company before the impact of other non-operating income (expense), net, impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets, restructuring and other costs, accelerated amortization of debt fees, amortization of acquired assets, loss/(gain) on disposal of subsidiaries and other assets, share-based compensation, discrete tax items and the income tax (benefit)/expense on these non-GAAP adjustments. Adjusted net income per share is adjusted net income as defined above divided by adjusted weighted average dilutive shares outstanding. Management believes the removal of certain non-operational and non-cash items from net income enhances shareholders ability to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by improving comparability of operating results across reporting periods.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows provided by/used in operating activities, adjusted for the impact of capital expenditure, payments relating to restructuring and other costs, cash paid for interest and movements in customer accounts and other restricted cash. Capital expenditure includes purchases of property plant equipment and purchases of other intangible assets, including software development costs. Capital expenditure does not include purchases of merchant portfolios. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, including Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted net income, when considered together with the Company's results presented in accordance with GAAP, provide users with useful supplemental information in comparing the operating results across reporting periods by excluding items that are not considered indicative of Paysafe's core operating performance. In addition, management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information in assessing the Company's results on a basis that fosters comparability across periods by excluding the impact on the Company's reported GAAP results of acquisitions and dispositions that have occurred in such periods. However, these non-GAAP measures exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Paysafe's financial results or position. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to revenue, net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP.

You should be aware that Paysafe's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. In addition, the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Profit provided herein have not been reconciled to comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. We have reconciled the historical non-GAAP financial measures presented herein to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss (3,808 (1,170,812 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,879 (43,414 Interest expense, net 37,456 25,956 Depreciation and amortization 63,547 63,423 Share-based compensation expense 7,216 13,970 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 82 1,205,731 Restructuring and other costs 1,990 12,591 Other income, net (2,547 (3,478 Adjusted EBITDA 107,815 103,967 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.8 28.3

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash (outflows) inflows from operating activities (118,961 503,848 Capital Expenditure (30,368 (20,639 Cash paid for interest 28,893 14,754 Payments relating to Restructuring and other costs 23,684 12,141 Movement in Customer Accounts and other restricted cash 167,027 (450,882 Free Cash Flow 70,275 59,222 Adjusted EBITDA 107,815 103,967 Free Cash Flow Conversion 65 57

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization)

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Revenue 387,849 367,668 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 158,939 147,103 Depreciation and amortization 63,547 63,423 Gross Profit (1) 165,363 157,142 Depreciation and amortization 63,547 63,423 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) 228,910 220,565 (1) Gross Profit has been calculated as revenue, less cost of services and depreciation and amortization. Gross profit is not presented within the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to the Company (3,808 (1,171,183 Other non-operating income, net (1) (764 (5,408 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 82 1,205,731 Amortization of acquired assets (2) 33,673 42,266 Restructuring and other costs 1,990 12,591 Share-based compensation expense 7,216 13,970 Discrete tax items (3) 5,479 (6,625 Income tax benefit on non-GAAP adjustments (4) (10,792 (54,081 Adjusted net income attributable to the Company 33,076 37,261 (in millions) Weighted average shares diluted 61.0 60.3 Adjusted diluted impact 0.4 0.1 Adjusted weighted average shares diluted 61.4 60.4 (1) Other non-operating income, net primarily consists of income and expenses outside of the Company's operating activities, including, fair value gain loss on warrant liabilities and loss on contingent consideration and gain loss on foreign exchange. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, this item also includes the gain to repurchase secured notes and fair value loss on derivative instruments. (2) Amortization of acquired asset represents amortization expense on the fair value of intangible assets acquired through various Company acquisitions, including brands, customer relationships, software and merchant portfolios. (3) Discrete tax items represents certain amounts within income tax (benefit)/expense, including changes in uncertain tax positions and the remeasurement of certain deferred tax balances due to changes in the statutory tax rates in certain jurisdictions. (4) Income tax benefit on non-GAAP adjustments reflects the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments to net loss attributable to the Company to calculate adjusted net income.

Adjusted Net Income per Share

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Numerator ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income attributable to the Company basic 33,076 37,261 Adjusted net income attributable to the Company diluted 33,076 37,261 Denominator (in millions) Weighted average shares basic 61.0 60.3 Adjusted weighted average shares diluted (1) 61.4 60.4 Adjusted net income per share attributable to the Company Basic 0.54 0.62 Diluted 0.54 0.62 (1) The denominator used in the calculation of diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 has been adjusted to include the dilutive effect of the Company's restricted stock units.

