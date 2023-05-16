Merkados Digital Agency Helps Cary Chiropractic and Massage Elevate Their English-Spanish Digital Strategy

CARY, N.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Merkados has announced that they have partnered with Cary Chiropractic and Massage to provide digital marketing consulting and design services.

The services that Merkados is delivering include a full revamp of the business strategy, the creation of a comprehensive branding system, and the design and development of a fully responsive, bilingual (English and Spanish), state-of-the-art custom website.

"Cary Chiropractic and Massage is a fantastic brand with a lot of potential. We are happy to help Dr. Michelle Elliott and her team, take their business to the next level by enhancing their digital strategy," said Alex Centeno, Founder of Merkados.

The new website that was created is clean, contemporary, and fully responsive for mobile devices. It incorporates new technologies including the latest Analytics to help the business understand their digital presence and user behavior.

Additionally, the digital marketing program, AIM System, has been implemented to support Cary Chiropractic and Massage's efforts to attract new patients, improve their digital marketing, and create momentum for their brand. Utilizing Merkados' proprietary and client-specific artificial intelligence implementation gives Cary Chiropractic and Massage an edge, becoming much more competitive.

"When we started working with Merkados, we knew that we wanted to take our digital marketing to the next level. We were excited to work with a company with so much experience in the field," said Dr. Michelle Elliott, Owner of Cary Chiropractic and Massage.

Cary Chiropractic and Massage has already seen significant results from working with Merkados, including improvements in search engine rankings, an increase in website traffic, and a growth in patient volume.

For more information about Merkados' services and how they can help small businesses with their digital marketing strategies, visit their website at https://merkados.com/.

Contact Information

Alex Centeno

Creative Director

spm@merkados.com

888-525-8117.700

Related Files

cary-chiro-homepage@2x.jpg

1080p-cary.jpg

SOURCE: Merkados

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/755028/Merkados-Digital-Agency-Helps-Cary-Chiropractic-and-Massage-Elevate-Their-English-Spanish-Digital-Strategy