16.05.2023 | 13:10
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BOND ISSUED BY DELETE GROUP OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 16 MAY 2023 BONDS

BOND ISSUED BY DELETE GROUP OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

Delete Group Oyj disclosed on 12 May, 2023 a Stock Exchange Release where it
announced that " Inside information: Remondis to acquire Delete; Delete Group
Oyj announces a voluntary and conditional redemption of all its senior secured
notes maturing in 2024". 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the bond issued by Delete Group Oyj (DELJVAIH21) to
the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange for Issuers
of Other Instruments (rule 6.1.1 article e). 

Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other Instruments rule 6.1.1 article e:
the company has been subject to a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make
or has made an extensive change in its business or organization so that the
company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
