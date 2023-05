Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Achieves April Monthly Records for Total Throughput, Announces Successor Auditor, Provides MCTO Update, Provides Loan Update and Appoints Director

April 2023 Highlights (in USD):

Confirmed Customer Orders: $6,191,169.

Confirmed Sales Orders: 226.

New Customer Conversions: 41.

Total Throughput: 35,641,630 cans.

Decoration Throughput: 4,722,977 cans.

Filling Throughput: 3,434,933 cans.

Printed Sleeve Throughput: 4,153,525 sleeves.

Brokering Throughput: 23,330,195 cans.

Plant Utilization: 40%.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTC PINK:WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") a leading middle market co-packer of canned goods announces record total throughput of 35,641,630 cans, driven by new monthly records for brokering and filling throughput for the month of April 2023. The Company reported confirmed customer orders of $6,191,169, confirmed sales orders of 226, and new customer conversions of 41.

During the month of April 2023, Wildpack achieved a total throughput of 35,641,630 cans; of which included decorated of 4,722,977, filled of 3,434,933, printed sleeves of 4,153,525, and brokered of 23,330,195 cans, notably setting new monthly records for brokering and filling throughput.

In addition to the new monthly records for brokering and filling throughput, Wildpack also achieved a significant milestone in its total throughput, which was a year-over-year increase of 153%, setting a new record for the Company.

Wildpack achieved overall plant utilization of 40% in April, the second consecutive month the Company achieved that milestone. Despite the ongoing relocation process of one of its co-packing facilities, which is factored into the overall plant utilization at zero, Wildpack Beverage has maintained elevated efficiency across its two east and west coast operating co-pack sites located in Las Vegas and Baltimore. The Company's success can be attributed to its strategic focus on customer satisfaction and commitment to efficiency, which have allowed it to maintain strong relationships with its existing customer base while consistently attracting new customers.

"We are proud to report on-going record throughput into April, which is a testament to our Wildpack team's hard work and dedication," said Mitch Barnard, CEO of Wildpack Beverage. "Our utilization achievements despite the ongoing relocation of our Colorado facility, are a testament to the unified commitment to operating as a pack! We remain committed to delivering exceptional products and services to all our customers."

Davidson & Company Appointed Auditor

Wildpack's Board of Directors ("Board") has appointed Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") as its auditor effective May 15, 2023. The appointment of Davidson was made after a thorough evaluation process and has been approved by the Board and Audit Committee. Davidson replaces KPMG LLP ("KPMG") who were unable to reach a mutual agreement on the terms of engagement and accepted the decision to pursue the engagement of another auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from KPMG and Davidson have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will accordingly be filed on SEDAR.

Sandton Loan Update

Wildpack and Sandton continue to finalize the convertible loan (the "Convertible Loan") described in the Company's press release dated April 19, 2023, without any material adjustments to the terms previously disclosed. Management expects to execute the Convertible Loan imminently, at which point it will likely be required to seek the shareholder consent of 50% plus 1 of the Company's issued securities and TSX Venture Exchange approval prior to closing. Sandton has already proven a strategic relationship for Wildpack by introducing the Company to a number of high-profile potential customers.

Bi-Weekly MCTO Update

Wildpack is providing this status update in accordance with its obligations under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), which require the Company to provide bi-weekly updates until such time as the Company is current with its filing obligations under Canadian securities laws.

As previously announced, the Company was granted a management cease trade order ("MCTO") upon application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on May 2, 2023. The MCTO restricts the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in the Company's securities, but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in securities of the Company. The Company has appointed Davidson as its auditor and is working diligently to promptly facilitate the audit of its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and expects to file its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the related management discussion and analysis, and the related CEO and CFO certificates (the "Required Filings") as soon as possible, and in any event no later than June 30, 2023.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement on April 18, 2023: (i) other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements.

Board Appointment

Wildpack announces the appointment of Izhar Basha as a new member of its Board of Directors effective May 15, 2023. Mr. Basha brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the food industry to the Company, and we are confident that his knowledge and skills will be a valuable asset to our team.

Mr. Basha has an extensive background in the food industry, with over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles. Izhar Basha is the founder, Chief Executive Officer, and majority shareholder of EHPlabs. Mr. Basha is educated as an attorney and practiced at a leading Australian firm before founding EHPlabs. Mr. Basha has won numerous awards including Sydney Young Entrepreneur of the Year and EY Entrepreneur of the Year. He has a proven track record of success in driving growth and innovation, and we are excited to have him on board to help guide Wildpack's strategic direction.

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

