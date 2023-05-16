Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Aranguren as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Andrea has extensive experience in managing global commercial teams, including account management, customer success, strategic partnerships, and operations & logistics. She is also an expert in logistics digitization and supply chain optimization with over a decade of experience in the field.

She was a co-founder and the Chief Customer Officer at Waybridge Technologies, where she led customer implementations, counterparty onboarding and ecosystem partnerships for the company's global customer base, including the largest copper and aluminum manufacturers in the U.S. and the largest copper producer in the world. Mrs. Aranguren's previous experience includes Vice President, Environmental Markets for IHS Markit, where she was responsible for the product design and development of the environmental registry, which listed 34 environmental standards such as Verra (VCS), Plan Vivo, and the Acre Carbon Standard. She played an integral role in the development of IHS Markit's Commodity Tracker: a digital documentation and inventory reconciliation platform for physical commodities.

Mrs. Aranguren also served as Vice President, Metals Logistics at Goldman Sachs & Co., where she was responsible for the scheduling and inventory management for the North and South American physical base metals business (including copper, lead and aluminum). Responsibilities included liaising with the Global Base Metal Logistics teams, technology, strategists, trading, and senior management for the development of an innovative scheduling and trading platform. While at Goldman Sachs & Co., Mrs. Aranguren also managed the onboarding of structured financing transactions in the Oil & Gas market, which entailed assessing resource requirements, highlighting and addressing risk management issues and overseeing the development of business and operational requirements, supervising the development of the pricing and cash flow models, and handling the contract negotiations with the client.

Andrea graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with honors in Economics and received her MBA from Columbia University, including a role as Vice President Alumni for Columbia's Private Equity and Venture Capital Club.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

