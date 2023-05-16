San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2023) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSXD) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) ("DCS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Teltonika Telematics, a technology company based in Lithuania that specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing Internet of Things (IoT) devices and solutions.

Under the new strategic collaboration, DCS will become a Master Partner of Teltonika Telematics in the USA and Canada. Teltonika Telematics will be able to offer its customers a full suite of IoT solutions provided by DCS. The Company will have access to the entire product portfolio, including GPS trackers, video telematics equipment, and other IoT devices, enabling businesses in North America to utilize the latest and most advanced telematics solutions.

By implementing these cost-saving measures, these solutions will enable Teltonika Telematics to operate more effectively and efficiently. In addition, DCS will oversee these services to ensure top-tier technical support and customer experience.

As a Master Partner, DCS will have exclusive access to Teltonika Telematics priority technical support and training, thus, ensuring that customer needs are answered most competently and reliably. Moreover, MiFleet, a sister company of DCS, is also a part of the collaboration between Teltonika Telematics and DCS. As a provider of fleet management and telematics solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, MiFleet brings a wealth of experience to the partnership and expands the reach to even more customers and industries. By offering solutions tailored to specific needs and delivering excellent customer service, the collaboration among Teltonika Telematics, DCS, and MiFleet is set to benefit significantly a wide range of businesses in North America and the telematics industry as a whole.

"We are excited to partner with Teltonika Telematics and support their comprehensive IoT strategy," said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. "Our full solutions and services portfolio will enable Teltonika Telematics to offer solutions to their customer base and meet their needs with actionable data monitoring." Mantas Stalnionis, Telematics Sales Director for North America Continent at Teltonika Telematics, added: "This collaboration marks an important milestone for us, as it combines our cutting-edge technology with DCS expertise in fleet management and telematics. As a result, customers can expect even more advanced and effective solutions for their fleet management needs in the USA and Canada."

DCS and Teltonika Telematics are dedicated to providing inventive and dependable IoT solutions to customers in various sectors. This fresh partnership amalgamates the strengths of two industry leaders to offer enhanced value and customer support.

Teltonika Telematics' product portfolio includes a wide range of IoT devices such as, trackers, sensors, and software and cloud-based solutions that enable businesses and organizations to connect and manage their devices, data, and applications. Teltonika Telematics' IoT solutions are used in various industries, including transportation, logistics, energy, agriculture, and healthcare. Teltonika Telematics strongly focuses on innovation and R&D, and its products are known for their reliability, security, and flexibility.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSXD"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Teltonika Telematics

Teltonika Telematics is a part of Teltonika, a high-tech company group that unites approximately 2,500 employees who work in offices in 21 countries. Teltonika's newest technologies and 25 years of experience in designing and manufacturing help to produce high-quality and safe IoT devices. At modern production facilities in Lithuania (Europe), Teltonika has already manufactured more than 22 million IoT devices.

